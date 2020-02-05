Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh on fights with Madhurima Tuli: ‘Hold myself responsible, should have kept distance’

tv

Vishal Aditya Singh, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 13, has said that he regrets not stipulating in his contract that his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli shouldn’t enter the house. Madhurima was thrown out of the house a few weeks before him, after she hit Vishal with a pan during a heated argument.

Calling it the highlight of his stay in the house, he told Indian Express in an interview, “The highlight for me would be all the fights with Madhurima. As for the regret, I think I should have put it in my contract that she wouldn’t join the show along with me. That might have changed things.”

Talking about how Madhurima’s presence on the show affected him, he said, “I am a very emotional person, and people who are close to me do affect me, in some way or the other. With Madhurima, I think there were too many unnecessary fights, which I think we could have avoided. I hold myself responsible for this because I knew what kind of a person she is. I should have kept the distance and concentrated more on my game. I shouldn’t have tried to sort things out, which unfortunately turned worse.”

Vishal was one of the wild card entries on the show. Madhurima, who had participated with him as an ex-girlfriend on Nach Baliye season 9, followed him in the house soon after. After her eviction, Vishal had confessed to Shehnaaz Gill, “I was always deeply in love with her. No matter she beats me up or kills me, she has 1000 reasons for not staying with me, even I have 1000 reasons, I could never come out it.”

Talking about hitting Vishal, Madhurima had told Pinkvilla in an interview, “At that moment, I did not know what to do. I had this much sense that I shouldn’t hit him on head or hand because that could get him injured so I hit him in bum thinking it wouldn’t hurt so much. I did not think through then that it could backfire at me. The way I hit him, yes, I shouldn’t have used frying pan, I should have used my hand or kick him once. That would have been much better.”

