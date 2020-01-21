Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh says ‘deeply in love’ with Madhurima Tuli, says could never come out of it’

tv

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:04 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli was thrown out of the show for attacking ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan. Soon after her exit, Vishal confessed in the latest episode that he was still in love with her and was feeling sorry for her.

In the last episode, Vishal confessed to Shehnaaz Gill how he was feeling bad about the eviction of his ‘ex-girlfriend’. When Shehnaaz asked him if he felt sorry for it, he replied, “a lot”, adding that he also wanted to express this to Madhurima. Claiming that he doesn’t care about what she thinks about him, he said that he will meet her after the show. Asim Riaz interrupted the conversation asking, “For the beating?” to which Vishal replied, “No, not for the beating. I am deeply in love with her.”

As Shehnaaz asks if his feelings have strengthened for the way Madhurima was evicted from the house, Vishal again said, “I was always deeply in love with her.” He also made it clear that he loved her not because how she left and said, “No matter she beats me up or kills me, she has 1000 reasons for not staying with me, even I have 1000 reasons, I could never come out it.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra confirms relationship with Akanksha Puri over, says ‘After seeing so much, she should move on’

Talking about the incident which led to her untimely exit, Madhurima had told Pinkvilla in an interview, “At that moment, I did not know what to do. I had this much sense that I shouldn’t hit him on head or hand because that could get him injured so I hit him in bum thinking it wouldn’t hurt so much. I did not think through then that it could backfire at me. The way I hit him, yes, I shouldn’t have used frying pan, I should have used my hand or kick him once. That would have been much better.”

Referring to another incident when she had hit him with a slipper, she said, “When I hit Vishal with slippers and he went inside the confession room and asked Bigg Boss to throw me out or apologise. Despite that I forgave him and went back to reconnect. I shouldn’t have done that. I should have played my game and not concentrated on the relationship part. He just did not want to see my in the house, that shows how much he hated me,” Madhurima said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more