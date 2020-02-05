Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma to be evicted mid-week amid countdown to finale?

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma will reportedly be the next house inmate to be evicted from the show mid-week. Reports have emerged that Mahira will be evicted as part of mid-week eviction as the show approaches its finale on February 16.

In the latest episode which had the contestants hold a press conference, Mahira was asked by the paparazzi that why she didn’t follow her mother's advice to keep distance from Paras Chhabra. She had replied that she likes his strategies and that’s why she listens to him.

When Paras was asked if he would continue to be friends with Mahira after the show, he had said he will definitely be with her. He had, however, refused to comment on his break-up with TV actor Akanksha Puri.

Their fans also looked convinced that the two will continue to be friends forever. Referring to them as PaHira, a fan said, “Pahira has been together day 1 and haven’t seen such strong friendships in bb journeys so long. #ParasSabkaThreat.” Another wrote, “Ye @BiggBoss wali dosti Nahi. Zindagi Bhar tikne wali dosti hai (This is not a Bigg Boss friendship, this is for life).”

Mahira recently had an ugly argument with Paras Chhabra after the latter told her “Chal nikal (get lost)” in a very rude manner. Mahira was actually working in the kitchen when Paras started teasing her. She got upset and left the dough she was kneading. Paras got furious and started kneading the dough and mentioned that his finger is yet to recover after an injury. While Mahira asked him to move away, he refused to do so and continued to do the chores all by himself. He even told her, “Chal nikal (get lost)”. This did not go down well with Mahira and the two got into an ugly argument.

Later, when Mahira tried to make up with him, he told her, “Chal nikal yahan se, baat mat kar mujhse (go away, I don’t want to talk to you).” Paras went on to compare her to Asim and said that he doesn’t find any difference between the two of them. He also compared her to Rashami earlier.

