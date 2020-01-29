Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s brother Akash enters the house, asks Paras why he called him useless

tv

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 13:41 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma had her brother entering the house to support her as part of the family and friends task. Just hours within his entry, Mahira’s brother Akash slammed Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla for calling him useless, adding that his sister had a brilliant solo game and anyone who blamed her for relying on Paras was wrong.

Paras went to Akash to clarify that he was joking when he called him useless but Akash told him that he felt bad as “we don’t know each other”. Paras then apologised to Akash who said, “You people called me Nalla (useless). Sid chipped in to say that it was ‘not a bad word’”.

On the episode, as soon as Mahira’s brother was shown on TV, Sidharth told Paras that they should hide. He said Akash and I are Mahira’s connection. During the voting, Akash voted for Mahira as well as Sidharth insisting he was the best choice. When Akash entered the house, Mahira ran and hugged him. She was crying and Akash asked her to stop crying. Paras also went ahead and hugged Akash.

Akash voted for Sidharth for interim captaincy and then entered the house to meet his sibling. After greeting everyone, Akash told Paras and Sidharth that he was offended after seeing them make fun of him. The duo apologised to him and clarified that it was just a joke.

Also read: Jaaved Jaaferi slams troll who calls him traitor, asks him to leave India: ‘When did you buy the nation?’

Before entering the house, Akash had told Pinkvilla in an interview, “It’s a mere masala for people but I know my sister well and she will not play games like this. Neither she considers him anything more than a friend and there is absolutely nothing between them. Paras commented about me recently so I will also tell him that talking about someone whom u have not even met is not cool. I do intend to tell him this directly as I did not like the tone then.”

“The first thing that I will do when I enter the house will be to tell my sister that she is a great solo player. She has proved it enough times during tasks and duties and I will tell her that if few people came into the house and told her that she is Paras dependant, she should not be even bothering about it. In fact she has been doing great as a solo performer as well as a great friend supporter,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more