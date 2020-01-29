Jaaved Jaaferi slams troll who calls him traitor, asks him to leave India: ‘When did you buy the nation?’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has responded sharply to a troll who asked him to shift to Europe if he had problems with the nation. Jaaved had shared a link to a news item that talked of a resolution moved in Europe against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A woman commented on it saying, “Why don’t you move to Europe. We don’t need traitors in our nation.”

“YOUR nation ??? Kab kharida aapne ma’m ?? Last time I read the constitution it spoke of democracy, equality and right to dissent.. Wouldn’t know if you have made any changes privately though..kindly update,” an angry Jaaved tweeted.

Former Member of Parliament and BJP leader Narendra Swaikar also replied on Jaaved’s tweet where he shared the news item. “Clap Mr. Jaaved. How does it matter? Hope you are aware we are independent, sovereign Republic. Indians will do whatever that is in their interest & the nation. @jaavedjaaferi,” the politician wrote.

sir if international perceptions of India don’t ‘matter’thn why ws respected pm travelling all over the world trying to convince them to invest in India ? Am very much aware of what India is and what damage CAA combined with NRC can do to its constitutional foundation. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 28, 2020

The actor had a rather polite answer for him. “sir if international perceptions of India don’t ‘matter’thn why ws respected pm travelling all over the world trying to convince them to invest in India ? Am very much aware of what India is and what damage CAA combined with NRC can do to its constitutional foundation,” he tweeted.

Jaaved has been actively participating in anti-CAA movements and protests in Mumbai. He was also among the many signatories on an open letter written by many celebs and scholars expressing their solidarity with students protesting CAA.

“The soul of the nation is threatened. The livelihoods and statehoods of millions of our fellow Indians are at stake. Under the NRC, anyone unable to produce documentation (which, in many cases, does not exist) to prove their ancestry may be rendered stateless. Those deemed“illegal” through the NRC may be eligible for citizenship under the CAA, unless they are Muslim.Contrary to the stated objective of the government, this does not appear to be a benign legislation, only meant to shelter persecuted minorities. The list of exclusions seems to indicate otherwise. Why are minorities from other neighbours like Sri Lanka, China and Myanmar excluded? I sit because the ruling powers in these latter countries are not Muslim? It appears that the legislation believes that only Muslim governments can be perpetrators of religious persecution,” they said in the letter.

