Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala claims Paras Chhabra is in one-sided love with Mahira Sharma but she calls it friendship

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:03 IST

Shefali Jariwala, the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 13, has claimed Paras Chhabra is in a one-sided relationship with Mahira Sharma. She also said that Mahira considers him a close friend.

Talking about the two post her exit, Shefali told India Forums in an interview, “Mahira has all the capabilities of playing solo. She is not playing in Paras’s shadow. They are standing there for each other with each other because they are friends. There bond has been unshakable. Paras has a one-sided love for Mahira, and for Mahira, it is friendship.”

She added, “Asim also speaks up for Rashami Desai but no one says that he is overshadowing her. Paras has a loud personality and he is noticed when he speaks. Mahira is a soft-spoken girl; I won’t call her weak but she does get overshadowed by Paras due to his loud personality.”

A few days back, Shefali was seen encouraging Paras to break up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri soon after he gets out of the house. She was seen telling him to give Akanksha a closure after the show is over and had also mentioned how they have discussed the same many times as he often called her ‘stubborn’. Paras had also confirmed that he will definitely do so once the show is over.

Paras had even said, “After seeing so much, she should herself move on.” He added that he doesn’t get into such things and ends up landing into controversies for nothing.

Akanksha had also dropped hints that she had indeed moved on with her life. She had posted a picture of herself looking stunning in a sari and captioned it, “I am gonna make the rest of my life ...best of my life !!” along with hastags like #love #beyou #loveyourself #newyear #2020 #happypeople and #beingme. Her another recent post went with the caption, “In the end..All I want to be able to say is ... I gave it all I could , I gave it my best !! #timetofly #beingme.”

