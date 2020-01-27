e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala claims Paras Chhabra is in one-sided love with Mahira Sharma but she calls it friendship

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala claims Paras Chhabra is in one-sided love with Mahira Sharma but she calls it friendship

Evicted Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala said that Mahira Sharma gets overshadowed by Paras Chhabra due to his loud personality.

tv Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala believes Paras Chhabra overshadows Mahira Sharma with his loud personality.
Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala believes Paras Chhabra overshadows Mahira Sharma with his loud personality.
         

Shefali Jariwala, the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 13, has claimed Paras Chhabra is in a one-sided relationship with Mahira Sharma. She also said that Mahira considers him a close friend.

Talking about the two post her exit, Shefali told India Forums in an interview, “Mahira has all the capabilities of playing solo. She is not playing in Paras’s shadow. They are standing there for each other with each other because they are friends. There bond has been unshakable. Paras has a one-sided love for Mahira, and for Mahira, it is friendship.”

She added, “Asim also speaks up for Rashami Desai but no one says that he is overshadowing her. Paras has a loud personality and he is noticed when he speaks. Mahira is a soft-spoken girl; I won’t call her weak but she does get overshadowed by Paras due to his loud personality.”

A few days back, Shefali was seen encouraging Paras to break up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri soon after he gets out of the house. She was seen telling him to give Akanksha a closure after the show is over and had also mentioned how they have discussed the same many times as he often called her ‘stubborn’. Paras had also confirmed that he will definitely do so once the show is over.

Paras had even said, “After seeing so much, she should herself move on.” He added that he doesn’t get into such things and ends up landing into controversies for nothing.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Meera Chopra, Kishwer Merchantt slam makers, allege show is biased towards Sidharth Shukla

Akanksha had also dropped hints that she had indeed moved on with her life. She had posted a picture of herself looking stunning in a sari and captioned it, “I am gonna make the rest of my life ...best of my life !!” along with hastags like #love #beyou #loveyourself #newyear #2020 #happypeople and #beingme. Her another recent post went with the caption, “In the end..All I want to be able to say is ... I gave it all I could , I gave it my best !! #timetofly #beingme.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
‘Press EVM with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
‘Press EVM with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
Confirmed! Poco’s new phone is coming to India soon with these features
Confirmed! Poco’s new phone is coming to India soon with these features
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News