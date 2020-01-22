Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri hints at ending relationship with him days after she spoke of wedding

tv

Around the same time when Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra said on the show that his girlfriend Akanksha Puri should move on by herself after watching his actions in the house, the actress has dropped major hints on her Instagram that she has indeed made up her mind to end the factitious relationship.

Akanksha posted a picture of herself looking stunning in a sari and captioned it, “I am gonna make the rest of my life ...best of my life !!” along with hastags like #love #beyou #loveyourself #newyear #2020 #happypeople and #beingme. Her another recent post is a picture from one of her monochrome photo shoots and was captioned, “In the end..All I want to be able to say is ... I gave it all I could , I gave it my best !! #timetofly #beingme.”

Paras and Mahira Sharma share a close relationship on the show and continue to be together despite being criticised by other contestants. On Monday’s episode, Shefali Zariwala had asked Paras Chhabra to give his girlfriend a closure post the show, mentioning how he often calls her ‘stubborn’. He confirmed that he will definitely do it at once the show is over.

Paras was seen saying during the chat, “After seeing so much, she should herself move on.” He had added that he doesn’t get into such things and ends up landing into controversies for nothing. Mahira had also joined the conversation and had said, “I don’t care what people say about this, but if a girl outside the house is feeling bad about it, then stop it.” While referring to Akanksha, Paras had replied to her, “Will I play Bigg Boss according to her? Will I do everything according to someone with whom I don’t want to stay? I can’t suppress my feelings? Don’t try to become great.”

Akanksha and Paras’ breakup seems to be a new development as the former had recently said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, “Maybe (marriage in 2020). Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m just waiting for him to come out (of the Bigg Boss house). There are a lot of things that I need to clear. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he is not going to give me an exact answer as he will still be in the game. So, I’m just waiting. Let’s see where it takes us. I’m prepared for everything.”

She had further said, “We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy. But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it.”

