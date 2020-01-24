e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Shefali Jariwala’s fight spreads outside house, Umar Riaz and Parag Tyagi take up the cudgels

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Shefali Jariwala’s fight spreads outside house, Umar Riaz and Parag Tyagi take up the cudgels

Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi has reacted to the ugly fight between his wife Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz inside the house and said that he would set him right.

tv Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz had yet another ugly fight on Thursday’s episode
Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw more ugly fights and the players were the usual suspects - Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala. Shefali and Asim began their Bigg Boss journey on a friendly note but things soon soured between the two and they haven’t been on cordial terms ever since. During their latest altercation, Shefali called him names and Asim retaliated by calling her a ‘labourer’. Her husband Parag Tyagi has now added his threats to the mayhem inside.

Reacting to the fight, Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi has posted a video and a note where he threatened Asim and asked him to meet him outside the house. Asim’s brother Umar has also reacted to the threat.

In a note addressed to Asim, Parag wrote, “Dear Asim! Cannot believe how shallow you can stoop just to play a game. Firstly, you told Shefali that tera koi nalla aya tha. Ye woohi insan hai jo tere liye life ki sabse badi khush khabron le ke aya tha. #Secondly, labourers is not a gaali. It is one of the most respectable jobs in the world. THEN you go on pointing at my wife and say “dekho labour aa gayi..”Shef has played the task like a tigress and u and ur team couldn’t win against her. Your game is to play mind games -make her feel as if she is alone in the house and noone is there to support her. She has her family and fans outside supporting her and ME waiting right outside the house. Beta tu mil mujhe bahar...n if ur lucky enough tu mujhe BB k ghar k andar mil..bataunga ki kaun nalla hai..A very proud husband, Parag Tyagi.”

 

 

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz took to Twitter to react to Parag’s video. “Saw @imParagTyagi video threatening #Asim today! Supporting your wife is one thing which you should do but openly threatening my brother that too 2nd time will not be taken as a joke anymore! Kalam ki takat hath ki takat se zyada hai sir! #JusticeforAsim #AsimRiaz,” Umar tweeted.

Sharing the note, Parag praised his wife and actor Shefali and tweeted, “My Tigress is back.. show everyone u r my Gundi So so so proud of u #ShefaliJariwala #ShefaliZariwala #proudhusband #openletter @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Parag also posted a video on Instagram. “Open message to Mr Asim Riyaz. If u r lucky enough will see u in Bigg boss house else waiting outside to meet you desperately Mr Asim Riyaz Chaudhary. @colorstv @endemolshineind @beingsalmankhan #waiting #enoughisenough,” he wrote along with the video.

