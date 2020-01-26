Bigg Boss 13: Meera Chopra, Kishwer Merchantt slam makers, allege show is biased towards Sidharth Shukla

tv

TV actor Sidharth Shukla is one of the strongest contenders to win the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13, but he is also one of the most aggressive and controversial ones. Despite him getting violent, neither Bigg Boss nor host Salman Khan punished him, forcing fans to believe that they are all biased towards Sidharth. After Saturday’s episode ended in Salman pulling up Asim Riaz as well as Shehnaaz Gill for fights inside the house, fans of the show were up in arms on Twitter. They even made “#ScriptedBiggBoss13’ one of the top India trends on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and actor Meera Chopra led the voices against the bias for Sidharth Shukla. “I stopped watching #bigboss bcoz of biasedness of the makers to make #SiddhartShukla the hero, when hes clearly the villain. Whats the point of watching when we know its fixed! They can make siddharth win but #Asim and #RashamiDasai are the real winners of the show,” she tweeted.

She also asked fans to boycott the show: “#asim #sana and #rashmi fans. Boycott #BigBoss13. Stop watching it so that the trps come down and makers kno the value of real fans. Thats the right way!! Keep supporting them on social media.”

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Kishwer Merchantt also wrote, “It’s sad how Siddharth blamed shehnaaz for talking about Arti and him .. something that was said Masti mien , he made it a Mudda in front of Salman sir .. agar Bura Laga tha tab bolta na Sana Ko .. what happened then ? #bigboss13 #BB13.”

She even claimed that the caller of the week was planted to cleanse Sidharth’s image. “Caller Ko Sid ne ghar ke andar se ghoos khilayi kya .. Uski reputation sudharne ke liye #BB13.”

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-filmmaker Kamaal R Khan also tweeted, “So Today’s #WeekendKaVaar is to make #Shukla hero. #Asim, #Vishal #Rashmi and #Shehnaaz are wrong. While Shukla, Paras and Mahira are the best people in #BiggBoss house. #AaaThoo on Shameless producers. #biasedhostsalmankhan #BB13.”

One fan of the show wrote, “#ScriptedBiggBoss13 These two were left HUMILIATED DEMOTIVATE & TARGETED for standing up speaking against a TV mafia’s Damad! BROKEN HELPLESS DISAPPOINTED Cause @ColorsTV has no guts to bash a abuser! Their expression shows what’s going within them!”

“In both situation what Rashami and Sana has faced simply very disturbing...As a girl you will feel sad when you see how these women are treated in national TV.. Both the cases culprit is shukla Both time channel,host,makers defend this man It’s really sick!! #ScriptedBiggBoss13,” wrote another fan.

