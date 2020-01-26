e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Meera Chopra, Kishwer Merchantt slam makers, allege show is biased towards Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: Meera Chopra, Kishwer Merchantt slam makers, allege show is biased towards Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: After the fights through the week, fans of the show had expected Salman Khan to scold and punish Sidharth Shukla on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While Salman did scold him, no action was taken, and fans are now upset.

tv Updated: Jan 26, 2020 14:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla is one of the strongest contenders this year.
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla is one of the strongest contenders this year.
         

TV actor Sidharth Shukla is one of the strongest contenders to win the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13, but he is also one of the most aggressive and controversial ones. Despite him getting violent, neither Bigg Boss nor host Salman Khan punished him, forcing fans to believe that they are all biased towards Sidharth. After Saturday’s episode ended in Salman pulling up Asim Riaz as well as Shehnaaz Gill for fights inside the house, fans of the show were up in arms on Twitter. They even made “#ScriptedBiggBoss13’ one of the top India trends on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and actor Meera Chopra led the voices against the bias for Sidharth Shukla. “I stopped watching #bigboss bcoz of biasedness of the makers to make #SiddhartShukla the hero, when hes clearly the villain. Whats the point of watching when we know its fixed! They can make siddharth win but #Asim and #RashamiDasai are the real winners of the show,” she tweeted.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu and my kids are Hindustan’. Watch video  

She also asked fans to boycott the show: “#asim #sana and #rashmi fans. Boycott #BigBoss13. Stop watching it so that the trps come down and makers kno the value of real fans. Thats the right way!! Keep supporting them on social media.”

 

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Kishwer Merchantt also wrote, “It’s sad how Siddharth blamed shehnaaz for talking about Arti and him .. something that was said Masti mien , he made it a Mudda in front of Salman sir .. agar Bura Laga tha tab bolta na Sana Ko .. what happened then ? #bigboss13 #BB13.”

She even claimed that the caller of the week was planted to cleanse Sidharth’s image. “Caller Ko Sid ne ghar ke andar se ghoos khilayi kya .. Uski reputation sudharne ke liye #BB13.”

 

 

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-filmmaker Kamaal R Khan also tweeted, “So Today’s #WeekendKaVaar is to make #Shukla hero. #Asim, #Vishal #Rashmi and #Shehnaaz are wrong. While Shukla, Paras and Mahira are the best people in #BiggBoss house. #AaaThoo on Shameless producers. #biasedhostsalmankhan #BB13.”

 

One fan of the show wrote, “#ScriptedBiggBoss13 These two were left HUMILIATED DEMOTIVATE & TARGETED for standing up speaking against a TV mafia’s Damad! BROKEN HELPLESS DISAPPOINTED Cause @ColorsTV has no guts to bash a abuser! Their expression shows what’s going within them!”

 

“In both situation what Rashami and Sana has faced simply very disturbing...As a girl you will feel sad when you see how these women are treated in national TV.. Both the cases culprit is shukla Both time channel,host,makers defend this man It’s really sick!! #ScriptedBiggBoss13,” wrote another fan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
2nd T20I LIVE: Rahul, Iyer lead India to 7-wicket win in Auckland
2nd T20I LIVE: Rahul, Iyer lead India to 7-wicket win in Auckland
‘Hypocrisy of R-Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter jabs Centre
‘Hypocrisy of R-Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter jabs Centre
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
Samsung Galaxy M20 successor to come with these important upgrades
Samsung Galaxy M20 successor to come with these important upgrades
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News