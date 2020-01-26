Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan has anger management tips for Sidharth Shukla, teaches Garmi moves. Watch video

tv

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and the Street Dancer 3D team visited the sets of reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan and taught a few anger management tips to Sidharth Shukla. One of the most aggressive contestants of the season, Sidharth often gets angry and even pushes and shoves co-contestants.

During his visit, Varun said, “Garmi badhti ja rahi hai aur mere paas uska ek ilaaj hai. (Things are heating up and I have a solution to it.)” He then shows some moves from the Nora Fatehi song Garmi that features in the film Street Dancer 3D. Sidharth and Paras Chhabra are also seen trying their hand at the moves. Soon, Salman also joins them as they try to nail the move that involves lying on the floor and twerking.

After one of the ugliest fights between him and Sidharth, Asim Riaz had told Bigg Boss that Sidharth needed anger management classes and ‘serious counselling’. Though Bigg Boss told Asim in an annoyed voice that he was not asked for suggestions and he must not share unsolicited advice, Varun seems to have paid heed to what Asim said.

It all began when during an ugly war of words during a task, Sidharth asked Asim to meet him outside the house and the latter threatened Sidharth that he will gouge his eyes out. They also indulged in name calling. Sidharth and Asim were then summoned to the confession room where both were asked to behave like adults as just a few weeks are left for the show. Bigg Boss then decided to keep the two away from each other, with Asim staying inside the Elite Club area while Sidharth was asked to stay inside the bedroom till the next announcement.

Asim left the confession room but Sidharth remained seated, and vented out his frustration and anger. He also asked Bigg Boss, “What if I beat him up, what would be the consequences?” Bigg Boss told him not to take steps that he will regret later, but Sidharth argued that he would rather beat Asim and quit than bear with him inside the house. “It looks like I am mad. I am not mad. If somebody sets a bar, I always raise it -- be it for good or bad,” Sidharth said. Bigg Boss advised him to completely ignore Asim. Asim then asked to be given a chance to talk to Bigg Boss as well. After being given the chance, he suggested that Sidharth needs lessons in anger management.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, alongside Varun and Shraddha. The film features Varun and Shraddha as passionate dancers and is the third iteration in Remo D’Souza’s series after ABCD and its sequel. Street Dancer 3D is about street dancer groups based in the UK.

