Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 118 January 25: Salman Khan tells Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh ‘fixed deposit has no dirty meaning’

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:25 IST

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13:

The episode began with musician Himesh Reshammiya visiting the house and his entry created quite a few ripples in the house. He revealed that Rashami Desai had stolen tea leaves from the kitchen and stashed them away, igniting fresh fights and taunts against her.

Later, Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala again fought yet again and she dragged his father’s name.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were then heard telling each other they must not interfere in each other’s matters.

Salman began by announcing that from his position, Asim may not have seen Vishal Aditya Singh getting up from the horse during the task, adding that Vishal may have lied. Salman also revealed Vishal washed his hands in swimming pool after eating.

Salman then moves to Asim and Sidharth and chided them for their fights. He also asked them to fight it out for once and all, opening the gate of the house so they can fight outside. While Sidharth got up and pulled up his sleeves after being proded a few times, Asim said Sidharth had been “dying to do that” but he does not want that.

Salman then said, “Sidharth uth hi gae na? Asim apko nahi ladna to aap usk muh pe jate ho, apne b kaha hai…mai de raha hu mauka, bahar jao (You did get up Sidharth! Asim why do you get in his face if you do not want to fight? I am giving you the opportunity, go ahead).” Asim refused to go and said he never wanted to fight.

Salman then scolded Sidharth for dragging Asim’s father in their fights. “Apke baap ne do mistake kiye, ek tera bhai, dusra tu. Jis tarah tere baap ne laat maar k nikala hai…wagaira wagaiara…aap is level pe ja nahi sakte. Ye apko provoke krta hai, ye 24-25 ka hai. Apko shobha deta hai ye karna? Ap kaun hote ho usk father ko judge karne wale? I thought ghar walo ko ane k baad sab theek ho jaega. (You said his father did two mistakes - one was his brother and second Asim. His father kicked him out, etc. How can you stop to such levels? If he provokes you at 24-25, are you right in doing what you do? Who are you to judge his father? I thought you guys will get better after meeting each other’s families.)

Even as Salman scolded Sidharth, Paras asked if it was right that Asim told him that he is a curse to his mother.

Salman asked Sidharth that he had said he wanted to hit Asim and quit the show. He should go ahead and do it. Salman also scolded Asim for calling Parag nalla. Asim said Shefali first called him nalla.

Salman then claimed everyone, except Arti Singh, performed badly. “Everybody in this house is wrong. I will not stoop down to that level. Aur us level pe mai nahi ja sakta kyuki mera wo level hai hi nahi. Aapko jitna jhagadna hai, gali bakna hai, maa baap ppe jana hai jo karna hai karo (I cannot go to that level, that is not my level. Fight as much as you want, abuse each other, drag families,…do whatever you want to do).”

Salman said only Arti was going on the right track in the house and the scolding was not for her, he specified that even Shehnaaz was included.

Drawing the matter to a close, Salman says that if they don’t control their anger, they will have to face serious repercussions.

Salman then discussed the controversy around the use of the word fixed deposit. Both Sidharth and Arti complained to Salman about it. Salman then asked Shefali who replied that she did not want to clarify when she heard it from Rashami and Arhaan because she did not like it. Salman asked why were people taking the word in a negative way. Salman told them the word did not mean what they were claiming. It simply meant permanent and fixed friends.

Shehnaaz complained to Salman that Paras had told to her that she had fled away from her own home. Paras also added that Shehnaaz asked him to take care of his relationship outside the house.

Saif Ali Khan, alongwith Jawaani Jaaneman co-star Alaia, visited the sets to promote their film. Asked if his son Taimur liked Bigg Boss, Saif said he needed to ask Taimur, adding that “Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) watches sometimes and my mom-in-law (Babita) is a huge fan of the show.

