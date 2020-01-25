Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla calls Rashami Desai ‘chor’ after Himesh Reshammiya reveals she stole tea leaves. Watch

tv

Bigg Boss 13 house will witness yet another war of words between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. He will be seen calling her a thief after Himesh Reshammiya reveals that she stole tea leaves yet again.

In a promo video that has surfaced online, Himesh enters the house early in the morning as a guest and asks Mahira Sharma to prepare some tea for him. When she is unable to find the tea leaves, Himesh says, “Rashami, apne jo chai patti chupai hai wo mujhe de denge? Mujhe chai peeni hai. (Rashami, please give me the tea leaves that you stashed away. I want to have tea).” Mahira is quite surprised and says, “Accha, chai patti chipai gai? (Really, tea leaves have been stolen and hidden?)”

Himesh ne kiya Rashami ki chai patti pe vaar pic.twitter.com/ECnODoa1G9 — Sneak Peek (@TheRealKhabri) January 25, 2020

While Rashami responded with a smile when Himesh asked her, Sidharth is seen saying, “Chor chor chor!Mukhaute pehen rakhe hai, fitrat nahi badli. (Thief, thief thief! You just duped us with your goodness, you haven’t changed at all.)”Asim is then seen telling Arti Singh, “Kutte bhaunkte rahenge. (Dogs will bark.)”

Himesh will visit the house to promote his new film, Happy Hardy And Heer, which also stars Sonia Mann.

In a fresh video shared by the official handle of Bigg Boss on Twitter, Rashami Desai is seen saying that she feels Vishal Aditya Singh is weaker contestant, compared to her. Salman, in a stern voice, shocks both Rashami and Vishal when he says that Vishal got more votes than Rashami and is safe from evictions for the week.

Salman told Vishal that even his close friend believes he is weak. He then tells Rashami she should focus on her own performance, instead of claiming Vishal is the weaker contestant.

