Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba accused of assaulting two women at a clinic, says ‘I hit them but they started it’. Watch video

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 15:16 IST

Daughter of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, has been accused of assaulting two women workers at a veterinary clinic in Mumbai and a police complaint has been lodged against her. Heeba allegedly assaulted them on January 16 when she visited the clinic to get two of her friend’s cats sterlized.

A Mid Day report claimed Heeba was booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on January 17. Mriidu Khosla, a trustee of The Feline Foundation told the tabloid, “On January 16 at 2.50 pm actress Heeba Shah walked into our community veterinary clinic with two cats for sterilisation. Our clinic caretaker asked her to wait for 5 minutes as a surgery was on. After 2-3 minutes of waiting she aggressively said to our staff members, ‘Don’t you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance? How come no one helped me to get my cats’ cage out of the rickshaw on arrival?”

Responding to the allegations, Heeba told the daily, “I did hit them, but they started it. The gatekeeper didn’t allow me to enter the clinic and asked several questions. I told him that I had an appointment. In the clinic when I told the attendant about the watchman, she also started abusing me and speaking rudely. Then one of the women there pushed me and told me to get out from the premises immediately. This is not the way to speak to anyone who is visiting the clinic. The lady in the clinic started fighting with me. The clinic staff should talk politely to customers visiting their clinic.”

The clinic staff has shared CCTV footage with the cops. “This can be seen in the CCTV footage. On being asked to sign the consent forms for the surgery before we admitted the cats, she got extremely abusive about the system and the place. A senior staff member asked her to leave the premises with her cats, after she began to verbally abuse us for no reason. She also slapped and assaulted two female staff members. The physical abuse was harsh, extremely violent and disturbing to say the least,” Mriidu added.

