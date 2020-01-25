Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D box office day 1: Kangana Ranaut film off to a slow start at Rs 2.5 cr, Varun-Shraddha film earns Rs 11 crore

bollywood

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 08:56 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s Panga had a slow start on Friday, earning an estimated Rs 2.5 crore on the first day of the release. Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D, on the other hand, made an impressive opening with Rs 11 crore.

A Boxofficeindia report claimed that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had its task cut out. “The starting point for this film makes its a huge task as even if it doubles on Saturday then that would mean just 4 crore nett business which is lower than a film like Judgementall Hai Kya,” the report added. Panga is made on an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore.

The report also said Street Dancer 3D, which is made on an estimated budget of Rs 95 crore, did well in Mumbai circuit.

Directed by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi, alongside Varun and Shraddha. The film features Varun and Shraddha as passionate dancers and is the third iteration in Remo D’Souza’s series after ABCD and its sequel. Street Dancer 3D is about street dancer groups based in the UK.

Talking about the film, Varun had said, “I did the film because I wanted to do it. It is not that I want to do a hit film so I should do a film like Street Dancer 3D. There was a want for the film because I loved the idea. It stuck with me for a year. I felt we should do a film on it. I have never done a film for survival, not as yet. I hope that day never comes.”

Directed by Tiwari, Panga stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in important roles. The film traces the journey of a young woman who wants to make a comeback as a professional kabaddi player after her marriage and motherhood.

Elaborating on Kangana’s preparation for the role, Ashwiny had said, “Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn’t look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos, but has put them back for her next. I don’t know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once.”

