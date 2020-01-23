e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan has a dance-off with street dancer ‘Baba Jackson’ on Muqabla, watch video

Varun Dhawan has a dance-off with street dancer ‘Baba Jackson’ on Muqabla, watch video

Check out the latest video Varun Dhawan has shared, in which his dance-off with ‘Baba Jackson’ impressed one and all.

bollywood Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:41 IST
HT Cotrrespondent
HT Cotrrespondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan makes Baba Jackson face the camera after their dance-off.
Varun Dhawan makes Baba Jackson face the camera after their dance-off.
         

Actor Varun Dhawan is all pumped up promoting his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D and he has shared a fun video from one of his promotional tours. Varun, along with co-star Shraddha Kapoor and others, can be seen in a dance-off with ‘Baba Jackson’ in a video shared on Instagram.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor shares pic of Pran dressed as a woman, says veteran actor pranked his Bhabhi by dressing as brother’s lover

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “With the one they call @babajackson2019. The real street dancer Bahut maaza ayaaa keep breaking the Internet.” Nora commented, “UNBELIEVABLE” while Elli Evram wrote, “Ouchhh may he go places!” Rap star Badshah also called the dance off, “Faadu”.

 

Baba Jackson shot to fame when Hrithik Roshan shared a video of his airwalk last week on social media. Reacting to a compilation video of TikTok user babajackson2020, Hrtihik asked who the person was.

 

Talking about the film, Varun recently said, “I did the film because I wanted to do it. It is not that I want to do a hit film so I should do a film like ‘Street Dancer 3D’. There was a want for the film because I loved the idea. It stuck with me for a year. I felt we should do a film on it. I have never done a film for survival, not as yet. I hope that day never comes.”

“There is a lot that is new in this film. It is not just a dance film. Dance is a way of expressing it. It is based on the life of a bunch of dancers who get caught in a certain problem. It is a coming-of-age story of a lot of young people of how they deal with success and being in a position of power and what they do,” he added.

Directed by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D features recreated versions of hit songs Illegal Weapon, Lagdi Lahore Di and Muqabla. The film is set to release on January 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Spews venom, propagates false narratives’: India takes on Pakistan at UN
‘Spews venom, propagates false narratives’: India takes on Pakistan at UN
Wuhan, city at core of China’s coronavirus outbreak, under lockdown
Wuhan, city at core of China’s coronavirus outbreak, under lockdown
Held Hizbul man planned major attack ahead of Republic Day, says intel
Held Hizbul man planned major attack ahead of Republic Day, says intel
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
Wife of Atlas Cycles’ owner kills herself at central Delhi residence: Cops
Wife of Atlas Cycles’ owner kills herself at central Delhi residence: Cops
Jeff Bezos tweets picture of Khashoggi memorial after Saudi hacking report
Jeff Bezos tweets picture of Khashoggi memorial after Saudi hacking report
Where Virat Kohli and team travel, Indian sponsors follow
Where Virat Kohli and team travel, Indian sponsors follow
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news