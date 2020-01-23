Varun Dhawan has a dance-off with street dancer ‘Baba Jackson’ on Muqabla, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:41 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan is all pumped up promoting his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D and he has shared a fun video from one of his promotional tours. Varun, along with co-star Shraddha Kapoor and others, can be seen in a dance-off with ‘Baba Jackson’ in a video shared on Instagram.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor shares pic of Pran dressed as a woman, says veteran actor pranked his Bhabhi by dressing as brother’s lover

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “With the one they call @babajackson2019. The real street dancer Bahut maaza ayaaa keep breaking the Internet.” Nora commented, “UNBELIEVABLE” while Elli Evram wrote, “Ouchhh may he go places!” Rap star Badshah also called the dance off, “Faadu”.

Baba Jackson shot to fame when Hrithik Roshan shared a video of his airwalk last week on social media. Reacting to a compilation video of TikTok user babajackson2020, Hrtihik asked who the person was.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

Talking about the film, Varun recently said, “I did the film because I wanted to do it. It is not that I want to do a hit film so I should do a film like ‘Street Dancer 3D’. There was a want for the film because I loved the idea. It stuck with me for a year. I felt we should do a film on it. I have never done a film for survival, not as yet. I hope that day never comes.”

“There is a lot that is new in this film. It is not just a dance film. Dance is a way of expressing it. It is based on the life of a bunch of dancers who get caught in a certain problem. It is a coming-of-age story of a lot of young people of how they deal with success and being in a position of power and what they do,” he added.

Directed by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D features recreated versions of hit songs Illegal Weapon, Lagdi Lahore Di and Muqabla. The film is set to release on January 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more