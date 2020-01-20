Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D will talk about Sikh Welfare and Awareness Team, says director Remo D’Souza

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-anticipated Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on January 24. Ahead of the film’s release, director Remo D’Souza told Mumbai Mirror that the film features a message of humanism.

In an interview, he said that the film will focus on well known help group Sikh Welfare and Awareness Team (SWAT) which helps people displaced from their country and in need of food, clothing and shelter.

He was quoted as saying: “With cinema, you can make a message reach the masses. So, I try to share a strong message with every film I make. Street Dancer 3D is very close to my heart since we are trying to connect globally and shed light on important matters. I am happy to be able to show Sikh Welfare and Awareness Team (SWAT) in the film and talk about the important work their members selflessly go about for the society.”

Street Dancer 3D appears to be an extension in the dance-based universe of films such as D’Souza’s ABCD and ABCD 2 but Varun told PTI that the new film has a lot more emotions in it.The actor was part of ABCD 2 that grossed over Rs 160 crore worldwide at the box office.

“There is a lot that is new in this film. It is not just a dance film. Dance is a way of expressing it. It is based on the life of a bunch of dancers who get caught with a certain problem. It is a coming-of-age story of a lot of young people of how they deal with success and being in a position of power and what they do.” The film explores bonhomie between dancers who realise that for the British, Indians and Pakistanis are both brown-skinned immigrants.

