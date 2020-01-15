Varun Dhawan reveals childhood crush on Shraddha Kapoor: ‘We were too young, I didn’t understand it’

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who are coming together once more in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, have known each other even before they began their journeys in Bollywood. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the two stars revealed that they had a crush on each other when they were little, but never did anything about it.

“Actually, jo humari bachpan ki story hai, woh film ki story se bohot milti-julti hai. Bachpan mein kaafi takraar hota tha, inter-school problem hota tha aur thoda-thoda chhupa hua fondness bhi tha. (Actually, our childhood story is similar to the story of the film. Initially, there were inter-school problems and rivalry but there was some hidden fondness as well),” Varun said.

Varun said that though the fondness was mutual, they never acted on it. When prodded about why he did not express his feelings to Shraddha, he said, “I think at that age, boys don’t like girls. Bohot chhote the hum, samajh mein nahi aaya mujhe. (We were too young, I didn’t understand it.)” The two were around eight or nine years old at the time.

Siddharth Kannan asked Shraddha if she would have said yes to him, if he had asked her on a date back then. “Actually, I only liked Varun,” she said, adding that at that age, she could not see beyond him.

Varun added, “It was very pure. Agar humara love story hua bhi toh 8-9 saal ki umar mein hua tha. (If we had a love story, then it was at the age of 8-9 years old.)” When asked if the love story came to an end after that, he said, “Uske baad dosti ho gayi, bohot achchi dosti. (After that, we became friends, great friends.)”

Street Dancer 3D brings Varun and Shraddha together after ABCD 2, which released in 2015. The filmmaker told IANS that the two stars have evolved a lot since then, as dancers as well as performers. “Dance and acting both are performing arts. The more you do it, the more you mature. That is what happened to Varun and Shraddha. I am impressed by Varun’s maturity as a dance performer. Of course, we have collaborated before, and we know how good he is as a dancer. But in our upcoming film, he has really taken it to the next level,” he said.

Street Dancer 3D will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

