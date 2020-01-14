Varun Dhawan poses with dogs in ripped shorts, Anushka Sharma asks did they ‘bite off your jeans?’. See pics

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:21 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, shared a new picture of himself in ripped shorts as he posed alongside two adorable dogs. This gave enough fodder to his industry friends who did not kill time in making fun of the actor.

Varun’s Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma dropped the funniest comment on the post. Making fun of his distressed shorts, she asked, “Are these doggos guilty of biting off your jeans ?” Sonam Kapoor’s sister and producer Rhea Kapoor wrote, “How would you have me react @varundvn.” Shraddha Kapoor’s actor brother Siddhanth Kapoor pointed loved his shoes and commented, “Boots” along with a smiley.

Street Dancer 3D stars him opposite Nora Fatehi and has Shraddha as the female lead. The film has been directed by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza and is set to hit theatres on January 24, alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Panga.

Varun recently unveiled his first look from his another film, Mr Lele. The actor shared the film’s quirky poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, “MR lele MaazaLele@karanjohar & @shashankkhaitan! #MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on 1st Jan 2021!” In the poster, Varun can be seen posing just in his boxers and an orange fanny pack. The actors’ chiselled abs are on display as he throws his hands up in the air while holding a gun.

Mr Lele is a romantic comedy to be produced by Karan Johar. The film will see Varun reuniting with director Shashank Khaitan for the third time after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While he starred opposite Alia Bhatt in the both the films, he will be seen romancing Janhvi Kapoor in Mr Lele. It is slated to release on January 2021.

Varun also has Mr Coolie No 1, directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name and has Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. It will hit theatres on Labour Day, May 1.

