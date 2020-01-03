e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Street Dancer 3D song Illegal Weapon 2.0 out tomorrow. Watch Shraddha face Varun in dance battle

Street Dancer 3D song Illegal Weapon 2.0 out tomorrow. Watch Shraddha face Varun in dance battle

The teaser for Street Dancer 3D song Illegal Weapon 2.0 was shared online on Friday. Check it out.

bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2020 21:39 IST

Asian News International, New Delhi
Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Street Dancer 3D.
Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Street Dancer 3D.
         

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Friday shared the teaser of their new battle song Illegal Weapon 2.0 from their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The actors took to Instagram to share the teaser video of the song Illegal Weapon which is a remake of a Punjabi song of the same name.

“The battle is ON. #IllegalWeapon2.0 tomorrow. Sahej, the time has come @varundvn #StreetDancer3d,” the Kapoor captioned the post. Dhawan also shared the teaser of the song on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“#illegalweapon2 out tomorrow. Bring it on rule breakers @ShraddhaKapoor. #streetdancer3d 24th Jan” he captioned the post. The song will narrate a dance battle between two teams, of which one is led by Shraddha and the other by Varun.

 

The trailer of the movie featured Shraddha as the leader of the Pakistani dance team whereas Varun is seen representing the Indian team. The same spirit of rivalry is seen in the teaser of the song Illegal Weapon 2.0 where both the teams are ready for a face-off. The song will be released on January 4.

Also read: Rangoli Chandel finds childhood pic of Ranveer Singh with Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, challenges his ‘outsider’ status

Directed by choreographer Remo D’Souza, the film Street Dancer 3D has been making a lot of buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas ABCD and ABCD 2.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo.

