Varun Dhawan gets compared to Ranveer Singh for wearing skirt on magazine cover, has epic response. See pic

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 10:52 IST

No one does quirky fashion like Ranveer Singh. From loud colours to skirts, there is nothing that the actor cannot pull off with panache. When Varun Dhawan donned a skirt on the cover of GQ’s January issue, the internet was flooded with hilarious memes comparing him to Ranveer.

Varun shared one such funny post on his Instagram story, which also features his father and filmmaker David Dhawan. The meme shows Ranveer and Varun hugging, followed by the latter wearing a skirt on the cover of the magazine. The scene from 3 Idiots, in which R Madhavan’s father begs Aamir Khan to stay away from his son, is then given a twist and the meme shows David Dhawan requesting Ranveer to keep his distance from Varun.

It looks like the meme had Varun in splits. “They made my dad so thin love it,” he wrote, tagging Ranveer. “Hahah,” he added.

Varun Dhawan’s Instagram story (L) and the actor with his father David Dhawan

Earlier, during one of his Instagram lives, Varun said that he has known Ranveer from before they began their respective journeys in the film industry. He revealed that the two of them would often hang out at Otters Club in Mumbai and even now, their equation has not changed.

Varun Dhawan chatting about Ranveer Singh on his Insta live



( Tfs @khadeejahRS ) pic.twitter.com/cuAltInZmT — Ranveer’s 🏏 Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) September 16, 2019

“Before Ranveer and I became actors, we used to often chill in the steam room of Otters Club. Ranveer do saal bade hai mujhse toh woh mujhse kehte the ki aaj main iss audition ke liye gaya tha, maine yeh kiya ya maine woh kiya tha, ab main kya karoon? (Ranveer is two years older than me and he used to tell me about the auditions he gave and ask for advice.) Ranveer had just come back from university at that time. He hasn’t changed. The guy that he was in the steam room, he hasn’t changed since then. Lots of love for that man,” Varun said.

