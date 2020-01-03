e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan gets compared to Ranveer Singh for wearing skirt on magazine cover, has epic response. See pic

Varun Dhawan gets compared to Ranveer Singh for wearing skirt on magazine cover, has epic response. See pic

Varun Dhawan, who wore a skirt on a recent magazine cover, absolutely loved the meme which compared him to Ranveer Singh.

bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2020 10:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Varun Dhawan finds the meme comparing him to Ranveer Singh hilarious.
Varun Dhawan finds the meme comparing him to Ranveer Singh hilarious.
         

No one does quirky fashion like Ranveer Singh. From loud colours to skirts, there is nothing that the actor cannot pull off with panache. When Varun Dhawan donned a skirt on the cover of GQ’s January issue, the internet was flooded with hilarious memes comparing him to Ranveer.

Varun shared one such funny post on his Instagram story, which also features his father and filmmaker David Dhawan. The meme shows Ranveer and Varun hugging, followed by the latter wearing a skirt on the cover of the magazine. The scene from 3 Idiots, in which R Madhavan’s father begs Aamir Khan to stay away from his son, is then given a twist and the meme shows David Dhawan requesting Ranveer to keep his distance from Varun.

It looks like the meme had Varun in splits. “They made my dad so thin love it,” he wrote, tagging Ranveer. “Hahah,” he added.

Varun Dhawan’s Instagram story (L) and the actor with his father David Dhawan
Varun Dhawan’s Instagram story (L) and the actor with his father David Dhawan

 

Earlier, during one of his Instagram lives, Varun said that he has known Ranveer from before they began their respective journeys in the film industry. He revealed that the two of them would often hang out at Otters Club in Mumbai and even now, their equation has not changed.

 

“Before Ranveer and I became actors, we used to often chill in the steam room of Otters Club. Ranveer do saal bade hai mujhse toh woh mujhse kehte the ki aaj main iss audition ke liye gaya tha, maine yeh kiya ya maine woh kiya tha, ab main kya karoon? (Ranveer is two years older than me and he used to tell me about the auditions he gave and ask for advice.) Ranveer had just come back from university at that time. He hasn’t changed. The guy that he was in the steam room, he hasn’t changed since then. Lots of love for that man,” Varun said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
What Iran commander Qasem Soleimani’s killing means for India
What Iran commander Qasem Soleimani’s killing means for India
‘Foolish escalation’: Iran on Soleimani’s killing in US airstrike in Baghdad
‘Foolish escalation’: Iran on Soleimani’s killing in US airstrike in Baghdad
Malinga didn’t teach me yorker: Bumrah finally reveals how he learnt it
Malinga didn’t teach me yorker: Bumrah finally reveals how he learnt it
IndiGo asked to compensate passengers who found cockroach on Pune-Delhi flight
IndiGo asked to compensate passengers who found cockroach on Pune-Delhi flight
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Transwoman, students winners in Tamil Nadu local body polls; counting on
Transwoman, students winners in Tamil Nadu local body polls; counting on
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news