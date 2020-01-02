Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan marries Sara Ali Khan in latest still

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to be seen together in Coolie No 1 and look like a perfect bride and groom in a new still. The makers have released a fresh picture which shows them as a newly married Christian couple.

Film trade analyst shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... New glimpse from Coolie No 1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release.” While Varun looks a dapper in a white suit, he is standing with Sara in his arms who is dressed like a Christian bride in a short white wedding dress, complete with a veil.

The first poster of the film arrived in August and showed Varun dressed as a porter in a red kurta, white pants, a white Nehru cap and a badge across his arm. Another poster showed him hugging a glamourous Sara who is in an off-shoulder dress.

The film is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name. It was also directed by David Dhawan (Varun’s father) and starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. This is the second time Varun is working in his father’s directorial. He had earlier starred in Judwaa 2, which was a reboot of David’s 1997 film starring Salman Khan and Karisma.

Coolie No 1 (2019) will also star Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania. Paresh will reportedly play Sara’s father in the film. Late actor Kader Khan had played the role in the original. The film will release on May 1 this year.

Both Varun and Sara are in vacation mode at present. Varun rang in the New Year with girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Switzerland and was also joined by Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli in the Alps.Sara is holidaying with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Arora in Maldives.

