Mohena Kumari shuts trolls who questioned her for wearing a veil during wedding celebrations, says ‘I chose to do it’

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 16:13 IST

Mohena Kumari, who recently got married and wore a red lehenga with a veil on her wedding day, shut up trolls who questioned her for covering her face under a veil. The princess and actor made it clear that it was not forced on her and that she chose to do so.

Mohena wished her fans on New Year by sharing a family portrait from her royal wedding. She wrote, “Wish you all a Happy New Year from the Rewa and Rawat Family with a message to spread Love , Peace , feeling of Unity , Happiness and good health to the World and our Country. #fromustoyou.” While the women are in lehengas with their head covered with dupattas and men are in sherwanis and turbans, Mohena is the only one who has her face covered with a veil.

The picture was soon flooded with remarks over why she had covered her face with a veil. A user replied to it saying, “because these are people who follow their so called male dominated rituals. Even education doesn’t get them a brain.” A user went on to say, “you’re so backward!” Another wrote, “Nothing to do with any particular religion.. but such rituals, whether in any religion, are incorrect owing to the fact that such rituals are always meant for a woman whether in any religion .. and being the aware and the enlightened person that you are, you can always choose not to follow such rituals which somewhere surely are responsible for women inequality !”

Shutting up the trolls, Mohena justified how the same tradition is followed in Christianity and Islam. Giving a befitting reply, she wrote, “Even Christians have a veil when they marry...and so do Muslims...I guess they are all uneducated too! Its an age old Rajput tradition which Rajput women follow when they get married. This was not forced upon me...I chose to do it.”

Mohena is the princess of Rewa. She is famous for playing Keerti Goenka in hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohena had participated in dance reality show, Dance India Dance, as well. Here are some more pictures from her grand wedding.

