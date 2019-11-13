e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Mohena Kumari Singh gets a royal reception in Rewa after grand wedding in Haridwar. See pics, videos

Actor Mohena Kumari Singh and her husband Suyesh Rawat hosted a grand reception for their friends and family in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

tv Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:00 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Mohena Kumari Singh and her husband Suyesh Rawat in Rewa.
Mohena Kumari Singh and her husband Suyesh Rawat in Rewa.
         

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh, who is the princess of Rewa, took ‘bidaai’ from her family after a grand reception following her wedding with Suyesh Rawat. The royal couple hosted a lavish reception for their friends and family in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh after their wedding last month.

Mohena, who plays the character of Keerti Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, looked every inch a royal bride in her pink Rajasthani ensemble with embroidery. Suyesh wore an off-white sherwani and carried a royal sword.

 

Mohena’s choreographer friend Shampa Gopikrishna attended the reception and shared a string of photographs from the “last leg” of the celebrations. She wrote: “The last leg of #SuMokiShaadi in Rewa #mokibidaai @bertdsou And I had to be there to see @mohenakumari off..she didnt know we were coming- what a surprise she got! All thanks to @vasundhrarajlaxmi for helping us pull off the surprise -- thanks Vasu. Lots of love to my #bff Mo and @suyeshrawat. You guys were glowing! Bless you!”

 

 

The couple exchanged wedding vows last month in Haridwar in the presence of family and friends. Mohena and Suyash wore traditional outfits for all ceremonies.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan says ‘if 7 photographers standing outside the gym didn’t greet you, it worries you more’

Before the wedding, Mohena spoke to Times of India and said that she wasn’t nervous about it. She had said, “As of now there are no jitters because there are so many things going on. I think the moment I wear my wedding outfit that’s when I am going to realise or that’s when I am going to feel nervousness. As of now there’s too much going on and there’s too much excitement so there are no wedding jitters.”

She also spoke about her wedding outfits, “For my wedding, I am wearing a typical Rajputi poshak and I am very excited for that. Suyesh ji and I are not colour coordinating but we will definitely try to compliment each other with our outfits. For all the functions I am wearing a Rajputi Poshak.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Shah breaks silence, says Sena knew all along CM’s post was non-negotiable
Shah breaks silence, says Sena knew all along CM’s post was non-negotiable
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News