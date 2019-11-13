Mohena Kumari Singh gets a royal reception in Rewa after grand wedding in Haridwar. See pics, videos

tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh, who is the princess of Rewa, took ‘bidaai’ from her family after a grand reception following her wedding with Suyesh Rawat. The royal couple hosted a lavish reception for their friends and family in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh after their wedding last month.

Mohena, who plays the character of Keerti Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, looked every inch a royal bride in her pink Rajasthani ensemble with embroidery. Suyesh wore an off-white sherwani and carried a royal sword.

Mohena’s choreographer friend Shampa Gopikrishna attended the reception and shared a string of photographs from the “last leg” of the celebrations. She wrote: “The last leg of #SuMokiShaadi in Rewa #mokibidaai @bertdsou And I had to be there to see @mohenakumari off..she didnt know we were coming- what a surprise she got! All thanks to @vasundhrarajlaxmi for helping us pull off the surprise -- thanks Vasu. Lots of love to my #bff Mo and @suyeshrawat. You guys were glowing! Bless you!”

The couple exchanged wedding vows last month in Haridwar in the presence of family and friends. Mohena and Suyash wore traditional outfits for all ceremonies.

Before the wedding, Mohena spoke to Times of India and said that she wasn’t nervous about it. She had said, “As of now there are no jitters because there are so many things going on. I think the moment I wear my wedding outfit that’s when I am going to realise or that’s when I am going to feel nervousness. As of now there’s too much going on and there’s too much excitement so there are no wedding jitters.”

She also spoke about her wedding outfits, “For my wedding, I am wearing a typical Rajputi poshak and I am very excited for that. Suyesh ji and I are not colour coordinating but we will definitely try to compliment each other with our outfits. For all the functions I am wearing a Rajputi Poshak.”

