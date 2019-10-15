Actor Mohena Singh’s wedding to Suyesh Rawat is a true-blue royal affair, see pics

tv

TV actor and real-life princess Mohena Kumari Singh got married to Suyesh Rawat on Monday. The actor, who is famous for playing Keerti Goenka on hit daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, got married in Haridwar, and pictures and videos from the ceremony have flooded the internet.

In a picture, Mohena can be seen in her regal splendour, wearing a bright red lehenga, heavy Rajwada jewellery and sporting a red and gold bordered dupatta. In other pictures from the ceremony, Mohena looks animatedly at the camera with her husband by her side. In another, the couple does the ritual - pheras - while in yet another, the couple look intently as they sit by the ‘agni kund’ while taking the vows.

Earlier, pictures from her mehendi and sangeet ceremonies made their way to the internet. In her mehendi ceremony, while she kept her look simple, her maang tikka and her pink and green lehenga definitely caught the eye. Spotted in the pictures were known names like Ramdev Baba and Bollywood singer Kailash Kher.

For the uninitiated, Mohena is a princess, hailing from the former royal state of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Prior to her wedding, she spoke to Times of India, where she mentioned that she wasn’t nervous yet. She had said, “As of now there are no jitters because there are so many things going on. I think the moment I wear my wedding outfit that’s when I am going to realise or that’s when I am going to feel nervousness. As of now there’s too much going on and there’s too much excitement so there are no wedding jitters.”

She also spoke about her trousseau, “For my wedding, I am wearing a typical Rajputi poshak and I am very excited for that. Suyesh ji and I are not colour coordinating but we will definitely try to compliment each other with our outfits. For all the functions I am wearing a Rajputi Poshak.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 10:24 IST