Tarot Horoscope Today, August 17, 2026: Trust yourself, set clear boundaries and do what needs to be done

Aries: The Star Energy Today: Believe in what's possible Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions (Freepik)

The Star brings hope, healing, and renewed confidence. Something you've been wishing for may begin to feel more achievable. Don't allow past disappointments to convince you that the future will repeat them. This is a good day to reconnect with a dream you've temporarily put aside.

Lucky Color: Sky blue Lucky Ritual: Place Aquamarine with a pinch of dried lavender on a white cloth. Write one wish on paper and place it underneath the crystal for the day.

Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine for hope, healing, and emotional peace.

Taurus: Three of Wands Energy Today: Think beyond your current horizon

A bigger opportunity may be taking shape, but it requires patience and preparation. Travel, business expansion, career growth, or a long-term project could become important. Don't focus only on immediate results; consider where today's decision could take you.

Lucky Color: Deep green Lucky Ritual: Place Green Aventurine and three basil leaves beside a coin. State one growth intention and keep the setup near your workspace.

Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine for growth, opportunity, and prosperity.

Gemini: The Emperor Energy Today: Take control

You may need to become more organized and decisive. Whether you're dealing with work, finances, or personal responsibilities, clear boundaries will make things easier. Don't wait for someone else to take charge when you already know what needs to be done.

Lucky Color: Red Lucky Ritual: Place Tiger Eye with a pinch of dried rosemary beside your work notebook. Write one decision you are ready to take ownership of.

Crystal Remedy: Tiger Eye for confidence, authority, and grounded action.

Cancer: Reversed Magician Energy Today: Reclaim your focus

Your energy may feel scattered, or you may doubt whether you have what it takes to accomplish something. Don't underestimate yourself, but also avoid trying to manipulate circumstances or force an outcome. Simplify your approach and work with the resources actually available to you.

Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Ritual: Place Clear Quartz and three basil leaves in a small bowl. Write down one distraction you're releasing and one skill you're choosing to use.

Crystal Remedy: Clear Quartz for focus, clarity, and intentional action.

Leo: Four of Cups Energy Today: Look again

You may feel emotionally disconnected or unimpressed with what's happening around you. Before rejecting an opportunity, relationship, or invitation, ask yourself whether you're genuinely uninterested or simply tired. Something valuable may be easier to overlook when you're emotionally drained.

Lucky Color: Yellow Lucky Ritual: Place Citrine with three dried marigold petals on a small plate. Write three things you're grateful for before making an important decision.

Crystal Remedy: Citrine for optimism, motivation, and renewed enthusiasm.

Virgo: Queen of Pentacles Energy Today: Create security

Practical matters deserve your attention today. You may focus on finances, home, career, or supporting someone you care about. Your ability to organize and nurture can produce tangible results, but remember to include yourself in the care you're giving others.

Lucky Color: Olive green Lucky Ritual: Place Green Jade with a few grains of rice and one basil leaf in a small bowl. Set an intention for stability and abundance.

Crystal Remedy: Green Jade for stability, prosperity, and grounded energy.

Libra: Reversed Nine of Wands Energy Today: Stop pushing beyond your limits

You may be tired of defending yourself or carrying responsibilities that have gone on for too long. Today asks you to recognize exhaustion instead of treating it as something to overcome. Restoring your energy will help you make better decisions.

Lucky Color: Lavender Lucky Ritual: Place Amethyst with dried lavender beside your bed or workspace. Write one boundary you need to establish and keep it somewhere visible.

Crystal Remedy: Amethyst for calm, emotional restoration, and healthy boundaries.

Scorpio: Justice Energy Today: Choose what is fair

An important decision may require honesty and objectivity. Look at the facts before reacting emotionally. Whether you're dealing with work, money, or relationships, taking responsibility for your side of the situation will help you move forward.

Lucky Color: White Lucky Ritual: Place Sodalite with a small pinch of rosemary on a white cloth. Write the facts of one difficult situation before deciding what action to take

Crystal Remedy: Sodalite for truth, clarity, and balanced judgment.

Sagittarius: Knight of Swords Energy Today: Move with purpose

Things could happen quickly today. A message, conversation, decision, or opportunity may require you to respond without much delay. Your confidence is useful, but don't let speed turn into impulsiveness. Think quickly, then act intelligently.

Lucky Color: Orange Lucky Ritual: Place Carnelian with a small piece of dried ginger beside your planner. Write one action you will complete today and do it before the day ends.

Crystal Remedy: Carnelian for courage, motivation, and decisive action.

Capricorn: The World Energy Today: Complete the cycle

A significant chapter may finally reach completion. You could finish a project, achieve a milestone, or recognize how much you've grown. Don't rush past your accomplishment, acknowledging completion helps you enter the next chapter with confidence.

Lucky Color: Purple Lucky Ritual: Place Labradorite with three dried lavender buds beside a written list of three achievements you're proud of.

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite ; for transformation, completion, and new beginnings.

Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles Energy Today: Trust the process

Something you've invested time and energy into may still need patience. Don't assume slow results mean failure. Review what you've built, make adjustments where necessary, and continue nurturing the goals that genuinely have long-term potential.

Lucky Color: Forest green Lucky Ritual: Place Moss Agate with a few grains of rice and one basil leaf beside your written financial or career goal.

Crystal Remedy: Moss Agate for patience, growth, and steady abundance.

Pisces: Ace of Cups Energy Today: Open your heart to renewal

A beautiful emotional beginning could unfold today. This may appear through romance, creativity, healing, friendship, or simply reconnecting with yourself. Allow yourself to receive instead of always being the one giving emotional support.

Lucky Color: Pink Lucky Ritual: Place Rose Quartz with three rose petals and a little dried lavender beside a glass of water. Make one heartfelt intention for emotional renewal.

Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz for love, emotional healing, and openness.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)