Mohena Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai glows as a royal bride. See pics from her mehendi, sangeet

tv

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:07 IST

Television actor Mohena Singh is getting married and the pictures have arrived online. Her fan pages on Instagram have been sharing multiple pictures from her wedding functions, which are taking place in Haridwar.

The pictures from Monday morning show Mohena dressed in a yellow lehenga, celebrating her haldi ceremony with her friends and family. She posed for pictures with her relatives in her bright outfit and also wore floral jewellery.

She wore a pink and green lehenga for her mehendi ceremony. She completed the look with heavy golden jewellery and showed off her hands decorated with henna for the camera.

Mohena is best known for playing Keerti Goenka on hit daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and will tie the knot with Suyesh Rawat on Monday night. Talking to The Times of India about her wedding, Mohena said she is not feeling nervous just yet. “As of now there are no jitters because there are so many things going on. I think the moment I wear my wedding outfit that’s when I am going to realise or that’s when I am going to feel nervousness. As of now there’s too much going on and there’s too much excitement so there are no wedding jitters,” she said.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 14, October 13

Mohena also gave details about her wedding outfit. “For my wedding, I am wearing a typical Rajputi poshak and I am very excited for that. Suyesh ji and I are not colour coordinating but we will definitely try to compliment each other with our outfits. For all the functions I am wearing a Rajputi Poshak,” she said.

Mohena belongs to a royal family. As per a report in News18.com, she was the first person from any royal family to participate in a reality show. She was a part of Dance India Dance Season 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 19:31 IST