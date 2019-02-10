Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari engaged to Suyash Rawat. See pics from Goa
Pictures and videos from inside TV actor Mohena Kumari and Suyash Rawat’s engagement ceremony, held in Goa, have been shared online. Check them out here.tv Updated: Feb 10, 2019 15:20 IST
Popular television actor Mohena Kumari, known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has got engaged to Suyash Rawat in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Pictures from the ceremony, attended by friends and family, have been shared online.
The engagement took place on a beach at the Taj Holiday Village Resort, during sunset. Mohena wore an embroidered lehenga, while Suyash wore a sherwani. Among the TV actors spotted at the ceremony were Mohena’s co-actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi . According to an India Today report, others invited to the engagement were Kruti Mahesh, Dhanisa Shende and Amey Mehta.
Videos from the engagement showed Mohena, known for playing Keerti on Yeh Rishta... dancing on stage. Check out pictures and videos from the engagement here:
Mohena had confirmed that she would be getting married in an interview to the Times of India. “Yes, I am getting married and I know that I will be going on a long break when I shall be getting married in the next two months or something. But as of now, I know that I am working in Yeh Rishta and that I am getting married soon. I am getting engaged in February, in the second week,” she had said.
She had also spoken about how she manages to keep her relationship private. “I am a very non-starry and grounded person. I don’t fly high, I am just like a girl-next-door. I don’t think too much about news relating to my personal life getting leaked and all. Having said that, of course, I wanted to keep things a little private as it’s going to be an arranged marriage for me. I did not really want to talk much about it. I was dealing with it, and I felt I would talk about it when the time is right,” she told TellyChakkar.
First Published: Feb 10, 2019 15:19 IST