Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2011 winner Azmat Hussain auditions for Indian Idol: ‘I couldn’t make ends meet, got addicted to drugs’

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:03 IST

Jaiput’s Azmat Hussain won the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs trophy in 2011 but he is back auditioning for Indian Idol almost eight years later. The young singer says life didn’t turn out how he expected it to after he won the show.

A promo clip from the singing reality show shared on Sunday shows Azmat arrive on stage to audition for the new season. Judge and singer Neha Kakkar recognises him immediately. She says she knows him from a reality show that he won years ago and that he used to sing very well. When the other two judges--Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik--asked him about why he was back to audition for another singing show, he said the financial situation at his home required him to embrace his singing skills again.

“I did a lot of shows after winning the show. I was earning money but still could not make ends meet. Then I thought maybe I should do something again but my voice started to change with age,” he said. “Then people heard me and said ‘How is he singing? He is singing bad’. They started saying that I was no good anymore. After that, I went into depression and quit singing entirely,” Azmat added.

In a special video featurette, Azmat said he didn’t sing for three years and did not even listen to songs in that time. “I started keeping bad company, even got addicted to drugs. Those wanted to ruin my life, got what they wanted,” he said in the video.

However, watching Salman Ali (a co-contestant from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa) on Indian Idol last season, gave him hope that he, too, could turn his life back around. The judges appreciated his decision to start singing again. Watch his audition here:

After winning his trophy in 2011, Azmat had told Hindustan Times in an interview that he wanted to be a successful singer. “I want to be a great singer, but I have to concentrate on my studies too,” he had said.

