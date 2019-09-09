Anu Malik to return as Indian Idol judge, shoots promo with Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar: report
Months after being removed as judge of Indian Idol after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him, Anu Malik is set to make a comeback on the show, according to a report.bollywood Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:33 IST
After actor Aamir Khan had a change of heart about director Subhash Kapoor, Sony TV seems to have had a similar reaction to Anu Malik. The music composer is reportedly set to return as a judge on Indian Idol, months after he was announced as having been removed following allegations of sexual harassment.
Anu had been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, including against a minor. Last year during the #MeToo movement, singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra had accused Malik of sexual harassment. Shweta had said in her post that she was just 15 when Malik made her uncomfortable by asking her to kiss him.
On Monday, BollywoodLife reported that Anu will soon make a comeback on Indian Idol, a show that he has been a part of since 2004. He will be seen as a judge along with Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar.
Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo— Shweta Pandit Fucci (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018
Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq
Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure.— ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2019
👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾
"Anu Malik’s predatory behaviour was commonplace during Indian Idol shoots"https://t.co/Z9NtfPxFNO
"Anu Malik lifted my skirt and dropped his pants, claims survivor" https://t.co/STZb9cYY4M @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/0Qdk9mjQvh
Mid-Day quoted a source as saying, “The makers and channel decided to reinstate Anu Malik as one of the judges as he, with his shair-o-shayari, is synonymous with Indian Idol. He has judged every season since the reality show began airing in 2004.”
Also read: Everyone knew what Anu Malik was like, says singer Caralisa Monteiro, sharing her own story
Sona also called out TV channel Sony for roping in Anu - despite him being accused during the Me Too movement that hit India late last year and saw several big celebrities being accused of sexual misconduct and misuse of power. “One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs?”
Anu had denied the allegations and his lawyer told the media, “India’s #MeToo movement” is being used for his client’s “character assassination”.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Sep 09, 2019 21:25 IST