Anu Malik to return as Indian Idol judge, shoots promo with Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar: report

bollywood

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:33 IST

After actor Aamir Khan had a change of heart about director Subhash Kapoor, Sony TV seems to have had a similar reaction to Anu Malik. The music composer is reportedly set to return as a judge on Indian Idol, months after he was announced as having been removed following allegations of sexual harassment.

Anu had been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, including against a minor. Last year during the #MeToo movement, singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra had accused Malik of sexual harassment. Shweta had said in her post that she was just 15 when Malik made her uncomfortable by asking her to kiss him.

On Monday, BollywoodLife reported that Anu will soon make a comeback on Indian Idol, a show that he has been a part of since 2004. He will be seen as a judge along with Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar.

Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo

Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq — Shweta Pandit Fucci (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018

Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure.

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾

"Anu Malik’s predatory behaviour was commonplace during Indian Idol shoots"https://t.co/Z9NtfPxFNO

"Anu Malik lifted my skirt and dropped his pants, claims survivor" https://t.co/STZb9cYY4M @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/0Qdk9mjQvh — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2019

Mid-Day quoted a source as saying, “The makers and channel decided to reinstate Anu Malik as one of the judges as he, with his shair-o-shayari, is synonymous with Indian Idol. He has judged every season since the reality show began airing in 2004.”

Also read: Everyone knew what Anu Malik was like, says singer Caralisa Monteiro, sharing her own story

Sona also called out TV channel Sony for roping in Anu - despite him being accused during the Me Too movement that hit India late last year and saw several big celebrities being accused of sexual misconduct and misuse of power. “One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs?”

Anu had denied the allegations and his lawyer told the media, “India’s #MeToo movement” is being used for his client’s “character assassination”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 21:25 IST