2 killed as e-rickshaw battery blast sparks fire in Delhi residential building
Fire officials said the blaze gutted domestic articles on the first floor of the building with a ground floor and four upper floors
Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were killed after a fire broke out in a residential building in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar early Monday following an explosion in an e-rickshaw battery parked outside, fire officials said.
Officials said that Sufaid, 17, son of Mohammad Nasib, the building owner, and Mohammad Samid, 38, his brother-in-law, were injured and rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar, where doctors declared them dead.
The Delhi Fire Services said the fire at the building on Masjid Gurudwara Road, Raghubir Nagar, was reported around 4:42am. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Fire officials said the blaze gutted domestic articles on the first floor of the building with a ground floor and four upper floors. A preliminary probe suggested that the fire started after the e-rickshaw battery exploded.
The fire was brought under control by around 5.25am when a station officer issued a “stop” message, fire officials said. The two victims were taken to the hospital before the arrival of the fire department teams, they added.
A police officer said that the e-rickshaw was on charge on the ground floor and is suspected to have exploded, leading to the fire on the ground and other floors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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