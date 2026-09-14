‘Stand taken by BCCI’: Coach Amol Muzumdar after India snub Mohsin Naqvi at Women’s Asia Cup final trophy presentation

After India sealed victory, Saikia and Shukla were seen speaking to the players. However, when the official presentation began, the Indian team did not take the field as Naqvi stood on the dias to present the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu. Sri Lanka subsequently collected their runners-up medals, after which the ceremony concluded without India receiving the championship trophy from Naqvi.

The presentation ceremony had been under scrutiny because Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, was always expected to be involved. As Sri Lanka’s chase approached its conclusion, the cameras showed BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and other officials engaged in a discussion.

India women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision of not accepting the Women's T20 Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the current Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, after the 72-run win in the final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Muzumdar made it clear that the decision was taken by the BCCI and that the Indian team stood by it.

How did the refusal to accept the trophy impact the presentation ceremony after the Women's Asia Cup final?

How did the refusal to accept the trophy impact the presentation ceremony after the Women's Asia Cup final?

What was the BCCI's official position regarding the trophy presentation at the Women's Asia Cup?

What was the BCCI's official position regarding the trophy presentation at the Women's Asia Cup?

Also Read: India refuse to accept Women's Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, skip presentation ceremony as chaos erupts in Dubai

"The stand has been taken by the BCCI. We stand by it. For us, this tournament is over. We are the champions. That's good enough. This tournament is over. Officially over for us," Muzumdar told reporters in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

"It was on the big board that India, the champions of Asia Cup 2026. We are happy that we've turned out to be champions. Now, we look forward to the Asian Games," he added.

The men’s team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, had refused to shake hands with Pakistan players amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent border hostilities last year. India also did not collect the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi after winning the tournament. That trophy has yet to be handed over to the BCCI.

‘Tournament over’ When Muzumdar was pressed further on the same issue, the Indian coach reiterated the same stance, saying the move was dictated by the BCCI and that the side decided to stand in unison with it. He also added that he's really proud of how his team carried itself in the entire competition.

"The stand has been taken by the BCCI, and we're united and standing by it. For us, this tournament is officially over. The fact that we're champions, we're really glad, and I'm really proud of every single person in this unit, including the support staff and the players, needless to say. We're looking forward to the Asian Games now," he further stated.

Muzumdar was also asked about the status of the trophy and whether India would eventually receive it. The head coach said there was no update on when, or even whether, the trophy would be formally handed over.

“No news. I cannot answer about this," the coach replied.

On the field, India delivered a commanding performance. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma laid the foundation with half-centuries as India posted 183 for 5 after being sent into bat. Mandhana made 59, while Shafali struck 68 to put India firmly in control.

Sri Lanka never managed to mount a serious response. Deepti Sharma spearheaded the bowling attack with 3 for 19, while Sree Charani produced an outstanding spell of 4 for 20 as the hosts were dismissed for 111.