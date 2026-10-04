Ex-Pakistan star calls out Saim Ayub for giving ‘unfortunate’ send-off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Focus on your performance’

India might have won the Asian Games men's cricket final against Pakistan by 19 runs, but the scorecard doesn't reveal the entire picture, as the game was a little too close to call, and the Sahibzada Farhan-led Green Shirts gave the Men in Blue a real scare in the gold medal match. Hasan Nawaz threatened to take the game away with his 96, but in the end, Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube held their nerve in the death overs to help Shreyas Iyer's team clinch gold and defend their title at the Asian Games. Kamran Akmal called out Saim Ayub for giving a send-off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Screengrab - SonyLiv)

There was plenty of drama in the game and the first flashpoint in the third over of the game when Saim Ayub dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 15 off 9 balls. The youngster started off well and was threatening to take the game away, but Ayub cut short his innings, giving Pakistan the first breakthrough.

As soon as the reverse sweep led to the dismissal of the 15-year-old, Ayub seemingly mocked the youngster, making the ‘baby cradle’ gesture. Sooryavanshi didn't respond and walked back to the Indian dugout. However, Ayub's celebration hasn't gone down well in Pakistan, with Kamran Akmal calling out the all-rounder for the act.