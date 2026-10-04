Ex-Pakistan star calls out Saim Ayub for giving ‘unfortunate’ send-off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Focus on your performance’
Kamran Akmal called out Saim Ayub for giving a send-off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after taking his wicket.
India might have won the Asian Games men's cricket final against Pakistan by 19 runs, but the scorecard doesn't reveal the entire picture, as the game was a little too close to call, and the Sahibzada Farhan-led Green Shirts gave the Men in Blue a real scare in the gold medal match. Hasan Nawaz threatened to take the game away with his 96, but in the end, Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube held their nerve in the death overs to help Shreyas Iyer's team clinch gold and defend their title at the Asian Games.
There was plenty of drama in the game and the first flashpoint in the third over of the game when Saim Ayub dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 15 off 9 balls. The youngster started off well and was threatening to take the game away, but Ayub cut short his innings, giving Pakistan the first breakthrough.
As soon as the reverse sweep led to the dismissal of the 15-year-old, Ayub seemingly mocked the youngster, making the ‘baby cradle’ gesture. Sooryavanshi didn't respond and walked back to the Indian dugout. However, Ayub's celebration hasn't gone down well in Pakistan, with Kamran Akmal calling out the all-rounder for the act.
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Also Read: Saim Ayub's ‘baby cradle’ send-off for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds fresh edge to India vs Pakistan clash in Asian Games 2026 gold medal match
The topic of the send-off to Sooryavanshi was started by the anchor during a discussion, saying, “Did you see that action? How unfortunate is that? You are playing such good cricket. You are giving India competition after such a long time. These things don't look good.”
Replying to this on the ‘Game Plan’ YouTube show, Akmal replied, “These things have been happening for a long time. Our performance hasn't been great, but we are doing things for social media. The management should think about this. It's international cricket. No matter whether he is 13, 14 or 15, he's playing international cricket. Saim Ayub is not a kid. He should focus on his performances.”
Sooryavanshi started off well
The left-handed opening batter started the innings off well, hitting Saad Masood for a couple of sixes in the second over of the game. However, the decision to play reverse sweep against Ayub cost him his wicket. Sooryavanshi played both the semi-final and final of the Asian Games, leading to Sanju Samson walking out to bat at No.3.
Abhishek Sharma (61), Tilak Varma (51*) and Shivam Dube (27) played out of their skins to help the Men in Blue post 211/6 in 20 overs. India then started off well with the ball, but Hasan Nawaz and Ayub brought the Pakistan innings back on track. However, the target became a little too much in the final two overs, and Shivam Dube helped India seal a 19-run win.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More