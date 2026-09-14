Why was Alex Bowman crying in post-race interview? NASCAR star opens up about heartbreaking personal loss
Alex Bowman finished runner-up at World Wide Technology Raceway, but became emotional afterward while reflecting on a heartbreaking personal loss.
Alex Bowman recorded his latest runner-up finish at Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, but the post-race celebrations turned emotional for the NASCAR driver.
Heartbreaking loss leaves Bowman emotional
Bowman became visibly emotional during his post-race interview as he opened up about the recent loss of his dog, Finn, who died before race weekend. The NASCAR driver admitted that it had been difficult for him to even get on the plane and make the trip to the track.
“Just a really hard weekend just to get on the plane and be here. Ready to go home. Proud of everybody on this Ally 48 team for helping me through the weekend,” he said, his voice trembling with emotion.
"Life is hard sometimes. I lost my best friend. So, ready to go home," he said with teary-eyes.
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Bowman feels help from above
Despite the personal loss, Bowman went on to secure his best finish of the entire season.
The reporter also asked Bowman whether his dog was on his mind during the race and if he was racing for him that day. Bowman replied that he typically struggles at the track but felt like he had some help this time as he secured a runner-up finish.
"I suck here, so clearly I had some help," Bowman said.
Bowman details heartbreaking goodbye
He also opened up about losing his dog, explaining that the final moments were particularly difficult as his beloved companion suffered toward the end.
"You just never want to see your best friend suffer. Unfortunately, the end was pretty bad. That was really difficult," Bowman mentioned.
Praises Kyle Larson's long-awaited win
Bowman finished second behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, while also holding off Joey Logano to secure the runner-up spot. The result marked his closest opportunity at a victory since his win in Chicago in 2026.
The 33-year-old also congratulated Larson on the victory and expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance.
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“Really proud of Kyle for winning; I know it's been a while for him. It was a good day for us,” Bowman said.
The veteran driver, who plans to retire from full-time Cup Series competition at the end of the 2027 season, currently sits 26th in the standings after 28 races this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More