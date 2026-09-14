Why was Alex Bowman crying in post-race interview? NASCAR star opens up about heartbreaking personal loss

“Just a really hard weekend just to get on the plane and be here. Ready to go home. Proud of everybody on this Ally 48 team for helping me through the weekend,” he said, his voice trembling with emotion.

Bowman became visibly emotional during his post-race interview as he opened up about the recent loss of his dog, Finn, who died before race weekend. The NASCAR driver admitted that it had been difficult for him to even get on the plane and make the trip to the track.

Alex Bowman recorded his latest runner-up finish at Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, but the post-race celebrations turned emotional for the NASCAR driver.

"Life is hard sometimes. I lost my best friend. So, ready to go home," he said with teary-eyes.

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Bowman feels help from above Despite the personal loss, Bowman went on to secure his best finish of the entire season.

The reporter also asked Bowman whether his dog was on his mind during the race and if he was racing for him that day. Bowman replied that he typically struggles at the track but felt like he had some help this time as he secured a runner-up finish.

"I suck here, so clearly I had some help," Bowman said.

Bowman details heartbreaking goodbye He also opened up about losing his dog, explaining that the final moments were particularly difficult as his beloved companion suffered toward the end.

"You just never want to see your best friend suffer. Unfortunately, the end was pretty bad. That was really difficult," Bowman mentioned.

Praises Kyle Larson's long-awaited win Bowman finished second behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, while also holding off Joey Logano to secure the runner-up spot. The result marked his closest opportunity at a victory since his win in Chicago in 2026.

The 33-year-old also congratulated Larson on the victory and expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance.

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“Really proud of Kyle for winning; I know it's been a while for him. It was a good day for us,” Bowman said.

The veteran driver, who plans to retire from full-time Cup Series competition at the end of the 2027 season, currently sits 26th in the standings after 28 races this year.