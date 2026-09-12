Gary Myers cause of death, family in focus as Bowman Gray racing legend dies at 76
Gary Myers, a legendary stock car driver and recognized figure at Bowman Gray Stadium, has passed away at 76.
The racing community is grieving the death of Gary Myers, a legendary figure at Bowman Gray Stadium, who died on Thursday at the age of 76.
The specific medical reason for the death of former NASCAR driver Gary Myers has not been disclosed to the public. However, reports suggest that he died after experiencing a decline in health.
In a statement on Facebook, his son Burt Myers said, “Last night I lost my hero.” "He fought so hard but was so tired. My daddy is in Heaven and can finally do the things he wanted to do the last several years. Thank God for the times we had. He taught me everything I know. Selfishly I want him here but I know he is much better off now. I miss him so much."
He is survived by his wife Pam, sons Burt and Jason and a grandson Slate.
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Bowman Gray Stadium issues statement
Following the passing of Myers, Bowman Gray Stadium, the place where he became a legend, released a statement on social media.
“Our Bowman Gray family is saddened by the loss of Gary Myers,” the statement read. “Gary earned 38 wins at Bowman Gray in Modified competition, in a career that also saw him make starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and Grand National Series. Our thoughts are with his wife Pam, sons Burt and Jason, grandson Slate, and the entire Myers family.”
Who was Gary Myers?
Myers was a veteran stock car racing driver, having participated in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series, NASCAR Grand National East Series, and NASCAR Featherlite Modified Tour. Additionally, he secured the SMART Modified Tour championship in 1996.
However, for racing enthusiasts in Winston-Salem, Myers was recognized as a legendary figure at Bowman Gray Stadium and a member of a family whose name is closely associated with Modified racing at The Madhouse.
His legacy continues through his sons, Burt Myers and Jason Myers, both of whom pursued careers in racing, following in their father's footsteps.
Just last month, Burt Myers made history at Bowman Gray Stadium by achieving his 108th career combined victory at the venue, thereby breaking a tie for the most all-time combined wins there. This victory also marked Burt's fifth win of the 2026 season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More