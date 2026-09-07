Who is Natalie Reynolds? Influencer claims Mike Myers' 'soul' trapped in $25K Cat in Hat costume

The outfit includes a synthetic-fur Spandex suit marked “Mike Myers #1,” a fur-covered rubber mask, gloves and the red-and-white hat. The listing also notes grime on the mask and matted hair on the suit.

The costume was sold through Propstore’s Los Angeles Summer 2026 auction as Lot 76. Propstore valued it at $12,000 to $24,000 and described it as a screen-used costume from The Cat in the Hat.

he also said a previous owner warned her not to stare into its eyes. After it arrived, Reynolds put it in a glass case at home and shared videos of strange signs.

The Kick streamer and influencer says she paid about $25,000 for the costume and now believes it is haunted. Reynolds has claimed that Mike Myers’ “soul is apparently trapped inside of the costume,” even though the actor is alive. S

Natalie Reynolds is in the spotlight after buying the screen-used Cat in the Hat costume worn by Mike Myers in the 2003 film.

Dexerto reported that Reynolds first spoke about a $20,000 winning bid before saying her total cost was around $25,000. Propstore’s public listing confirms the costume was sold after eight bids, but does not show the final winning amount.

Who is Natalie Reynolds? Personal life and career Natalie Reynolds is an American influencer, content creator and livestreamer known for her videos on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Kick. She became popular through short videos, pranks, challenges and relationship content with fellow creator Zachary “Zack” Huelsman.

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The two have also appeared together in many videos over the years. Reynolds was born on January 17, 2003, according to Wikipedia, and is 23 in 2026.

She is based in the Los Angeles area. Details about her parents, siblings and early family life are limited, and she generally keeps those parts of her personal life private. She and Huelsman have also publicly shared their engagement.

Natalie Reynolds says Mike Myers’ soul is inside the costume Her unusual claim came before the costume reached her home. She told followers that Mike Myers’ “soul is apparently trapped inside of the costume” and said an unnamed previous owner had warned her not to look into the costume’s eyes. She did not identify that person or provide proof for the claim.

Once the costume arrived, Reynolds displayed it inside a large glass case and called it “one of the most haunted props in movie history.”

In another video filmed at night, she said she could see eyes behind the costume’s empty eye openings. Some commenters said the shapes could instead be part of the support structure inside the head.