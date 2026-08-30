Did Kai Cenat get arrested in Arkansas? Truth behind the viral police video

A viral video claiming to show streamer Kai Cenat being assaulted by police is false. The man in the footage is actually 23-year-old Tedrick Washington, a passenger involved in an August 19 police stop in Blytheville, Arkansas. The video shows Arkansas State Police Trooper, Theodore Henderson breaking a rear window, pulling Washington from the SUV and striking him during the arrest. A viral video claims to show Kai Cenat arrested in Arkansas, but the footage actually shows Tedrick Washington during police arrest. (Kai Cenat/Twitch)

The incident followed a high-speed chase involving the driver, Adonerus Johnson. Washington was later charged with obstruction of governmental operations and resisting arrest. Kai Cenat was not involved in the incident and was not arrested.

What happened to Tedrick Washington and Theodore Henderson? According to NEA Report, the chase began around 11:21 p.m. after Henderson reportedly clocked a 2023 Infiniti QX50 traveling 82 mph in a 60-mph zone. The SUV later reached 130 mph before police stopped it using tactical vehicle interventions.

Washington was sitting in the back seat behind the driver. Henderson ordered him out and broke the rear driver-side window with a baton after Washington said he could not get out.

Henderson then grabbed Washington’s wrist and hair and pulled him toward the opening. According to Henderson’s report, Washington “postured up” and appeared ready to strike. Henderson said he punched Washington in the face once. After pulling him to the ground, Henderson reported hitting him again while officers tried to handcuff him.

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