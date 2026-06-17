Shooting at Kai Cenat event? What to know as Streamer University auditions spark chaos, arrests in Atlanta

Popular streamer Kai Cenat was to hold auditions for Streamer University in Atlanta on Tuesday, but it sparked crowds and led to arrests. There were fears online that a shooting had taken place there, but no such incident took place as multiple reports confirmed. Chaos broke out as Kai Cenat's Streamer University audition in Atlanta was postponed. (Getty Images via AFP)

When hundreds of aspiring content creators headed to Atlanta, a confusion over the canceled event led to massive crowds, forcing police to intervene, and even make some arrests. Cenat, later on Tuesday afternoon, announced that auditions had been moved to Wednesday instead and would be at a new location.

Cenat had launched Streamer University last year with the aim of helping aspiring content streamers learn, collaborate, and grow their audiences. With the initiative gaining attention online quickly, Cenat announced a set of in-person auditions this month across New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

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The event in Atlanta was slated to take place on Tuesday near Hank Aaron Drive in the southeast part of the city. Ahead of the event, Cenat had posted instructions for attendees, which included age requirements, a clear bag policy and warnings that disruptive behavior might lead to the event being shut down.

Why Atlanta Police made arrests at Kai Cenat event However, the Atlanta Police Department on Monday said that the event would not be taking place at 450 Hank Aaron Drive. Cenat, meanwhile, cited logistical issues, and noted that there were slim chances the event would take place as originally planned.

Despite the event getting canceled a lot of people continued to gather along the Hank Aaron Drive and its surrounding areas. Cops told local channel 11Alive that they responded after the people became disruptive. Thus, the arrests or police action did not come due to any shooting incident, irrespective of what rumors are circulating online. It was merely due to crowd issues.

As per the Atlanta Police, three people were charged on Monday and one of them was taken into custody, the local publication noted. They also reported that cops had taken a person into custody and arrested another on Tuesday. According to the cops, the primary infraction was to assemble on private property and refusing requests to disperse.

Understandably, some attendees were left frustrated at the sudden change of Cenat's plans. The publication noted that some had come from as far as Canada or traveled overseas to be part of the Streamer University auditions. However, the event has only been postponed meaning those in Atlanta still can take a shot at their dreams of being a streamer.