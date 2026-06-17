LAPD dog shooting: Jameson's owner demands ‘accountability,’ remembers beloved pooch as ‘playful little teddy bear’

The owner of Jameson, a dog killed by LAPD officers at a Canoga Park apartment complex on June 13, remembered her beloved pooch as a “loving, happy, innocent dog who was deeply cherished,” and stressed that he had “never once showed aggression towards anyone.” Jameson was shot dead while cops responded to a report of a woman screaming at their house. However, the screaming did not come from any kind of danger, but instead from excitement over the New York Knicks’ victory in the 2026 NBA Finals. Owner of Jameson, family dog killed by LAPD, demands ‘accountability' (Image provided by Marie Marseille, GoFundMe) Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the complex and spoke to Jameson’s owner, Marie Marseille, asking her to secure the dog. When she re-opened the door after momentarily closing it, the 2 1⁄2-year-old Golden Saint Bernard Doodle stepped out of the apartment unit. Police claimed that the dog charged at an officer, which prompted them to shoot. In a conversation with HindustanTimes.com, Marie said, “I don't remember him barking. I truly don't. Jameson doesn't bark when someone rings or knocks on our door. Everything happened within seconds. I was home alone with Jameson and my two cats when I answered the door for officers responding to a noise complaint. Jameson slipped out between my legs, and seconds later, he was gone.” "In a matter of seconds, my life changed forever,” the heartbroken dog mom added. ‘I want answers about why this occurred’ Marie has now called for a “transparent, and unbiased investigation into what happened that night.” “What I want most is the truth,” she said. “I want answers about why this occurred and whether it could have been prevented.”

Jameson's owner remembered him as a “loving, happy, innocent dog who was deeply cherished." (GoFundMe)

The incident has sparked massive backlash on social media, with the LAPD under fire for their actions. A heartbreaking video circulating on social media shows Marie sitting near Jameson’s body on the floor, weeping. Despite the outrage, however, Marie said that the officers were empathetic and compassionate after the tragedy occurred. “I believe a sergeant or another high-ranking officer came over to speak with me about the incident. He expressed his condolences for my loss and asked me to step back into my apartment so they could begin their investigation. Throughout the night, two female officers remained with me at my door. They were sincere, compassionate, and repeatedly expressed how sorry they were for what had happened. Their kindness and empathy during such an unimaginable moment meant a great deal to me, and I truly appreciate their support,” said Marie. “I am still trying to process the unimaginable loss of my baby,” she added. “Justice for Jameson means accountability. It means ensuring that no other family has to experience this kind of heartbreak and trauma.” ‘He had a gentle spirit and a goofy personality’ Marie remembered Jameson as “the sweetest, cutest, most playful little teddy bear” who was “a huge part of my daily life.”

Jameson's owner said that the pooch "brought joy wherever he went." (GoFundMe)