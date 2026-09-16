Bangladeshi national caught smuggling gold from Saudi inside undergarments at Delhi airport
The passenger admitted to smuggling the gold from Jeddah, adding that he had been asked to drop the gold off with someone at Delhi airport, said officials
A Bangladeshi national was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. The passenger, as per customs officials, was caught smuggling gold from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
An official statement said the passenger landed at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 after his flight from Jeddah. The passenger was then scheduled to board a flight for Dhaka, but was intercepted.
Officials added that a total of 1,596 grams of gold was found on the passenger, which was smuggled and concealed in his undergarments.
"The passenger was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (Ministry of Home Affairs), IGI Airport, New Delhi-37, in the international transit area. While intensive checking by central industrial security force officers, three brownish-white, oval-shaped capsules, suspected to contain gold in chemical paste form, weighing 1596 grams approx. (including packing material) was recovered from the passenger, who had concealed it inside his undergarment," the official statement added.
Customs officials added that the passenger admitted to smuggling the gold from Jeddah to Delhi. The Bangladeshi national added that he had been asked to drop off the gold with someone in the transit area at Delhi airport.
"The said recovered gold weighing 1346 grams has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The said passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962," the officials said.
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