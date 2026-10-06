e-Sanjeevani: National Telemedicine Service crosses 500 mn tele consultations

The country’s National Telemedicine Service, eSanjeevani, has crossed 500 million teleconsultations, the Union ministry of health and family welfare announced on Tuesday. Patient-to-doctor teleconsultation services for select specialities have been rolled out at AIIMS Jodhpur, Jammu and Patna. (Representative file photo)

The start of the National Telemedicine Service was the government’s efforts to leverage digital technology and make quality healthcare more accessible, affordable, and equitable for citizens across the country.

The platform gained significance during the peak of Covid pandemic when physical movement was restricted. The platform, so far, has recorded a cumulative 50,00,92,730 teleconsultations across all 36 states and Union territories, government data show.

“The achievement reflects the growing role of telemedicine in complementing the country’s existing healthcare delivery system and in overcoming barriers of distance, geography and access, particularly for citizens living in rural, remote and underserved areas,” said the health ministry in a statement.

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“As the world’s largest telemedicine implementation in primary healthcare, eSanjeevani has emerged as an important component of India’s digital health ecosystem. By enabling citizens to consult healthcare professionals remotely, the platform has extended the reach of public healthcare services beyond the physical boundaries of conventional health facilities and brought medical consultations closer to people in the communities where they live,” it added.

The service has witnessed rapid and sustained expansion since its inception.

eSanjeevani currently supports more than 1.42 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandir spokes, 19,473 medical hubs and 901 online OPDs, with 2,41,923 registered healthcare providers, according to the government data.

Available in 15 languages, including English and 14 Indian languages, the platform is facilitating approximately 2.5–3 lakh consultations every day.

“Its highest single-day utilisation has reached 6,30,315 consultations, reflecting the increasing acceptance and utilisation of telemedicine services across the country. The utilisation pattern of eSanjeevani also highlights its growing relevance among population groups for whom access to physical healthcare facilities may involve greater travel, time or logistical challenges,” said the health ministry.

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Women account for 57.14% of total utilisation, while 40.15% of consultations are availed by citizens aged 46 years and above, including 16.25% by senior citizens aged 60 years and above. “The significant participation of women and older citizens underscores the potential of telemedicine to make healthcare more convenient and accessible while complementing services available through the public health system,” it added.

The health ministry has been updating the consultation process and recently carried out the integration of an Artificial Intelligence-powered Clinical Decision Support System (AI-CDSS), which supports healthcare providers during consultations and assists in strengthening the quality.

In addition, eSanjeevani has also been integrated with the Emergency Response Support System, enabling stronger linkages between emergency response services and remote medical expertise. The integration is aimed at facilitating more coordinated access to medical support and further strengthening the use of digital technology in emergency healthcare.

Building on its extensive primary healthcare network, the health ministry said that eSanjeevani is now expanding beyond primary healthcare to facilitate specialist OPD consultations through premier government medical institutions.

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“Patient-to-doctor teleconsultation services for select specialities have been rolled out at AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Jammu and AIIMS Patna, enabling patients to access specialist consultations remotely from their homes,” it said.

“The initiative is expected to reduce the need for patients to undertake long-distance travel and wait for consultations at tertiary-care facilities, while improving access to specialist medical expertise. The facility is envisaged for progressive expansion to other premier government institutions.”