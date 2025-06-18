CM Yogi assures financial aid to patients sans Ayushman cards

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday assured full financial assistance to patients suffering from serious illnesses who do not possess Ayushman Bharat cards. CM Yogi Adityanath during Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (Sourced)

During the Janata Darshan at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan auditorium within Gorakhnath Temple complex in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, CM Yogi directed officials to prepare cost estimates for such patients to facilitate aid through the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

Emphasising that lack of funds should not delay medical treatment, he said the government will ensure the best possible care. He also ordered officials to ensure all eligible individuals are issued Ayushman Bharat cards without delay.

“Get an estimate from the doctor, and the government will ensure you receive financial support,” the CM told a woman at the public interaction.

Yogi listened to the grievances of over 200 people and handed their applications to officials concerned with clear instructions for timely and satisfactory resolution. Laying stress on the importance of seriousness and accountability, he reiterated that no genuine concern should remain unaddressed.

Reviewing the impact of pre-monsoon showers, the CM asked officials to take effective steps to prevent waterlogging and demanded updates on the delayed Gordhiya Drain project.

He also questioned the municipal corporation on steps taken to ensure proper drainage and underlined the importance of maintaining cleanliness to prevent waterlogging.

During a review meeting, the chief minister assessed the progress of ongoing projects under Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), and the municipal corporation. He also inquired about the status of the Heritage Corridor project.

He instructed officials to remain vigilant about emerging roadside slums, verify street vendors to ensure smooth traffic, and take strict legal action against land encroachers and those involved in unlawful activities.