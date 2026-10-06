Kasaragod, Students held protests at the Central University of Kerala on Tuesday against the presence of J Nandakumar, national convener of an RSS-linked organisation, at a Vande Mataram-related event at the institution. Students protest RSS leader’s presence at Vande Mataram event in Central University of Kerala

Besides opposing Nandakumar's presence at the event, activists of various student organisations, including Kerala Students Union and Muslim Students Federation , also contended that many of them were denied entry to the programme despite registering for it.

Left affiliated student organisations, Students Federation of India and All India Students' Federation , also joined the protest.

Heavy police presence was seen at the programme venue, preventing the protesting students from entering the hall where the event was being held.

The protesting students, carrying flags of their respective student organisations, shouted slogans against the RSS outside the venue and engaged in push-and-pull with the police in order to gain entry to the programme.

Later, a university official claiming to be the Dean of Student Affairs told reporters that he was not aware why registered students were being denied entry and said he will have to ask the organisers of the programme.

The two-day National Seminar, being held on October 6 and 7, on the '150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram' is being organised by the Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad and the university as part of the nationwide observance marking 150 years of the national song.

Nandakumar, National Convener of Prajna Pravah, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the event and the students told reporters that they are opposed to his presence in the programme.

The valedictory ceremony will be held on October 7, with Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Keralam and Tamil Nadu, as the Chief Guest, a post on the university's Facebook page said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.