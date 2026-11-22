The Northeast, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, witnessed a major transformation in connectivity, infrastructure and economic development over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, significantly narrowing the gap between the region and the national capital, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Addressing the ‘Sahakarita Samaroh’ at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall here, Shah said the region had witnessed unprecedented infrastructure expansion, with improved road, rail and air connectivity bringing northeastern states closer to the country’s development mainstream. (@AmitShah X/ ANI) more

Addressing the ‘Sahakarita Samaroh’ at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall here, Shah said the region had witnessed unprecedented infrastructure expansion, with improved road, rail and air connectivity bringing northeastern states closer to the country’s development mainstream.

He asserted that the Modi government placed the Northeast at the forefront of its development agenda, focusing on infrastructure, education, employment, industrial growth and tourism.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Shah accused the previous UPA government of neglecting Arunachal Pradesh and providing inadequate financial assistance during its tenure.

He claimed that central assistance to the state had increased from ₹33,530 crore during 2004-2014 under the UPA government to ₹1,64,664 crore between 2014 and 2024 under the NDA. Tax devolution to Arunachal had increased fourfold, while grants had risen 18-fold, he added. The state’s annual budget had also expanded from ₹12,000 crore to ₹36,000 crore, reflecting accelerated development.

Highlighting the Vibrant Villages Programme, Shah said Modi had transformed the perception of border settlements by describing them as the country’s “first villages” rather than the last. Improved infrastructure, electricity, schools and livelihood opportunities had encouraged reverse migration, with residents returning to nearly 40 border villages in Arunachal Pradesh, he claimed.

Referring to major infrastructure projects, Shah highlighted the 2,880-MW Dibang hydropower project, involving an investment of approximately ₹32,000 crore, the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road, the Nechiphu tunnel and other strategic connectivity initiatives.

He also said he had discussed the possibility of introducing a second daily flight between Itanagar and New Delhi with an airline following a request from chief minister Pema Khandu.

During the programme, Shah launched development projects worth approximately ₹5,610 crore. These included Mission Shikshit Arunachal Phase II, with an allocation of ₹1,500 crore; power and rural road development programmes worth ₹2,000 crore each; and 199 projects under the Vibrant Villages Programme worth ₹110.95 crore across 11 border districts.

He also unveiled the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Vision Document 2047, aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods and promoting economic self-reliance.

Describing cooperatives as crucial to Arunachal’s economic future, Shah said the state was poised for a new era of rural prosperity, particularly benefiting farmers, youth and women.

He said more than 50,000 people were associated with 185 primary agricultural credit societies, 52 dairy cooperatives and 43 fish farms.

Shah urged the state government to prepare a comprehensive dairy development roadmap in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), assuring procurement support from Amul and NDDB.

He also highlighted women-led cooperatives supplying locally produced vegetables, milk, eggs and agricultural commodities to the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, reducing dependence on supplies from neighbouring Assam.

The minister suggested promoting fisheries in hydropower reservoirs to generate additional employment and strengthen the rural economy.

Listing achievements under central welfare schemes, Shah said 1.28 lakh farmers had benefited from PM-KISAN, 2.30 lakh households had received tap water connections, 1.90 lakh people had obtained health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh, and around 45,000 beneficiaries had received housing assistance.

Chief minister Pema Khandu said around 1,100 cooperative societies were contributing to the state’s rural economy and that the newly launched projects would accelerate inclusive and balanced development.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju stressed technological advancement and investment, while deputy chief minister Chowna Mein called for strengthening cooperative institutions to make them financially sustainable.

On the occasion, Shah inaugurated a foodgrain warehouse at Raga LAMPS, launched an e-commerce platform for Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission products and flagged off a mobile medical unit for remote areas. He also inaugurated the SARAS Mela and felicitated four outstanding cooperative institutions for their contributions to rural development.

Shah, who arrived in Arunachal on Friday for a three-day visit, had earlier reviewed development projects and security-related matters in the state.