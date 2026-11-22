An eight-month-old boy, who was kidnapped on Friday from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area, was rescued on Saturday from a village near Aligarh by the Delhi police. The police said on Sunday that the child was rescued within 24 hours and three persons allegedly involved in the kidnapping and trafficking were arrested. The case was registered at Mandawali police station after the child’s mother, an e-rickshaw driver, reported her son had gone missing from their home on Friday. (HT File Photo/ Representational) more

The accused have been identified as Rishipal (40), a truck driver, and Chatru (50), a farmer, and his wife Kusma (45). Police said the couple allegedly arranged to procure a boy as they wanted a son to carry forward their family name and inheritance.

The case was registered at Mandawali police station after the child’s mother, an e-rickshaw driver, reported her son had gone missing from their home on Friday.

Police said the child was with his caretaker at the time of the incident. During questioning, the caretaker told police that she had gone to buy some items in Ganesh Nagar around 11.30am, where she met an unknown person who allegedly took the baby.

“We questioned multiple shopkeepers, scanned CCTV footage and, based on technical investigation and local intelligence, traced the movement of the child and identified the accused. A woman was spotted carrying the child and fleeing,” DCP (East) Rajeev Kumar said.

Investigators examined CCTV footage from the area and also spotted a man fleeing with the baby. Police traced his movements towards Akshardham and followed the trail of a vehicle, which led them to Rishipal.

During the investigation, police found that Rishipal had handed over the baby to Chatru, a distant relative. Chatru and Kusma had allegedly planned to procure a boy around a year ago because they already had three daughters, police said.

Rishipal was arrested along with his vehicle. Based on his interrogation, the child was eventually traced to Wajidpur village under Tappal police station in Aligarh and safely rescued. All three accused were arrested within 24 hours, the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the trafficking network and the circumstances in which the child was handed over.