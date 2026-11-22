The National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Sunday that it has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of an unidentified 50-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil district on November 15. The safety of women in railway premises cannot be compromised, the NCW said. (File) more

The statutory body, established under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, has sought a detailed Action Taken Report from the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on the matter.

According to the police, the decomposed body of the woman was found inside a stationary train coach by railway staff near platform number five at Nagercoil railway station on November 19. CCTV footage later showed the woman walking near the platform when the man dragged her inside the stationed train on November 15.

An investigation later suggested the woman was sexually assaulted and fatally hit by the accused, the police said, adding he was identified as a 31-year-old man, J Ayyappan, from Kanyakumari. CCTF showed the man escaping after committing the crime. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. The accused has been arrested.

In a statement seen by , NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar sought a thorough and time-bound investigation from the DGP, examination of possible security lapses and preservation of CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

The commission called for expeditious identification of the deceased and sought a comprehensive review of railway station security, particularly the monitoring of unoccupied coaches, night patrolling and coordination among the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway officials.

The safety of women in railway premises cannot be compromised, she said. Such grave incidents demand strict accountability, effective security measures and swift action to ensure justice for the victim, she added.

There was no immediate reaction from the police at the time of filing this report.