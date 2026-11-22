A namesake medieval fortress, Rohtasgarh Fort, also a marvel of military architecture strengthened by Sher Shah, is located in Bihar's Rohtas district, drawing an arc of shared history and civilisational heritage between the two neighbouring countries with a troubled past.

However, the name of the 16th-century citadel and its maker, Sher Shah Suri, will ring familiar to people in Bihar.

New Delhi, Rohtas Fort, a fortified complex lined with more than 60 bastions and pierced at strategic points by 12 monumental gateways, sits on a hilltop in Pakistan's Punjab province.

How do Sher Shah Suri’s forts and the Grand Trunk Road connect India and Pakistan’s shared history?

How do Sher Shah Suri’s forts and the Grand Trunk Road connect India and Pakistan’s shared history?

Why did Pakistan’s Musadik Malik invoke Humayun and Sher Shah Suri at the Purana Qila SCO forum?

Why did Pakistan’s Musadik Malik invoke Humayun and Sher Shah Suri at the Purana Qila SCO forum?

What is the difference between Rohtas Fort in Pakistan and Rohtasgarh Fort in Bihar?

What is the difference between Rohtas Fort in Pakistan and Rohtasgarh Fort in Bihar?

The shared historical legacy of India and Pakistan, which predates the Partition of 1947, has come under focus at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Civilisational Dialogue Forum being hosted by India from November 20-22 at the Purana Qila in Delhi.

In his remarks at a thematic session titled 'Civilisational and Cultural Expressions' on Saturday, which was chaired by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Pakistan's Federal Minister Musadik Malik invoked Mughal Emperor Humayun and Sher Shah Suri, both associated with the construction of the Purana Qila, and said the old fortress is in itself a "story" of multiple layers of history.

"This Qila, where we are sitting now, is a story in itself. Its foundation was laid by Humayun, a descendant of the Timurid lineage, who came from Central Asia. Sher Shah Suri, an Afghan, built on it further. One wall, two rivals, meaning two rulers and one fort, meaning two layers and one trench," Malik said.

"So the dialogue is between two distinct identities and diversity, and we have come here for that dialogue only," he added.

The SCO summit has put a spotlight on the Purana Qila and its multi-layered past spanning thousands of years.

Afghan-origin Sher Shah ruled north India from 1540-45 after defeating Humayun, the second Mughal emperor.

His legacy, including the imperial highway – later the Grand Trunk Road – which he augmented, and the revenue system he introduced, provides a historical link among today's India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Rohtas Fort, or Rotas Qila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was built in the 16th century at a strategic site that lies in today's Punjab province in the north of Pakistan. It falls in the present-day Jhelum district.

It is an "exceptional example" of early Muslim military architecture in central and south Asia, according to its description on the UNESCO website.

After defeating Humayun, "Sher Shah Suri built this strong fortified complex at Rohtas, a strategic site in the north of what is now Pakistan", it says.

It was never taken by storm and has survived intact to the present day, it adds.

"The main fortifications of this 70-hectare garrison consist of massive masonry walls more than four kilometres in circumference, lined with 68 bastions and pierced at strategic points by 12 monumental gateways," according to UNESCO, which added it to the World Heritage Site list in 1997.

A blend of architectural and artistic traditions from elsewhere in the Islamic world, the fort had a profound influence on the development of architectural styles in the Mughal Empire.

Incidentally, both the Rohtas Fort in Pakistan and the Purana Qila in Delhi have a 'Talaqi Darwaza' and a 'baoli' .

The Purana Qila stands on a mound which may mark the site of the town of Indraprastha from the epic Mahabharata.

Its standing ramparts and other buildings were built by Sher Shah after "demolishing and remodelling Dinepanah", a city founded by Humayun in 1533, reads an inscription on a stone plaque installed by the Archaeological Survey of India , the custodian of the site.

While Humayun's final resting place, Humayun's Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Nizamuddin area, is located not far from the Purana Qila, Sher Shah's mausoleum, an ASI site, is located in Sasaram, the headquarters of today's Rohtas district in Bihar.

Sher Shah is a much familiar and appreciated name in the eastern part of India, and his iconic tomb and the Rohtasgarh Fort are popular destinations for local tourists.

Celebrated British painters, the uncle-nephew duo of Thomas Daniell and William Daniell, known globally for their aquatints, created multiple artworks in Rohtas and Rohtasgarh Fort as part of their works on Indian scenery.

"The Rohtasgarh Fort is a grand medieval structure known for its strategic importance in Indian history. Built by Raja Harishchandra and later strengthened by Sher Shah Suri, the fort remains a marvel of military architecture," a description on the Bihar Tourism website reads.

The fort complex includes gates, palaces, temples and reservoirs, showcasing Indo-Afghan architectural styles. Despite its current ruins, it remains a popular trekking destination for history enthusiasts, it adds.

The SCO Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs, has brought together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives to explore the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries".

In his address on Saturday, Shekhawat said, "Shared cultural heritage is a strong bridge connecting SCO nations", asserting that historical connections played a significant role in bringing countries closer.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

Amid the unease in India-Pakistan ties since the 2025 Pahalgam attack, the Pakistan minister, who visited India for the first time, said that culture has a very "key role" to play in fostering dialogue between the two sides.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.