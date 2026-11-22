Congress leaders have distanced themselves from the political controversy surrounding Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the Indian team in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand after party leader Imran Masood alleged a religious bias behind the decision. Congress leader Mumtaz Patel pushed back on Imran Masood's (R) remarks on Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from India's playing XI against New Zealand. (ANI) more Amid a public outcry over Siraj's exclusion from the team in the cricketing community, Masood on Friday suggested that the cricketer's omission from the playing 11 had less to do with his performance and more with his religion. Also Read | Congress MP suggests religious bias in Siraj’s Test exclusion; BJP hits back 'No space for religious divide' Congress leader Mumtaz Patel countered the allegation, saying squad selections have historically been made based on form rather than religion. "In cricket as a sport, I think there is no space for hate or this religious divide. Firstly, when we talk about Team India, I think the most prominent thing in that is India, and we've always seen cricket in its highest form. I would say that this religious divide, hate divide, is not acceptable," she told news agency ANI. Patel said she had never seen cricket being divided on the basis of states or religion, and warned against linking an atmosphere of hatred to the sport.

"I think cricketers in the best form, best suited in that particular tournament as a team, have been put together. So I doubt because I have never seen cricket being divided in the name of states or religion, culture. So let's keep this away," she added. ‘Keep politics and sports separate’ However, Patel blamed top political leaders for the increasing religious polarisation in society. "When you have top leaders on stage talking about people being identified by their clothes, or leaders saying 'batenge toh katenge', it creates a negative atmosphere in the country. Let's keep all this separate. Let's be a united India and especially when it comes to cricket, we are united as Team India." Meanwhile, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan also disagreed with the remarks, urging Masood to keep politics and sports separate. "I would simply urge Masood ji to keep politics and sports separate, please. Let us not interfere in sports. Sports has its own domain, its own criteria for merit, and every player has their own unique struggle. I strongly believe that while we may engage in political manoeuvring, we should not drag sports or athletes into our political discourse," she remarked.