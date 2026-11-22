Thiruvananthapuram, The Keralam government has proposed amendments to the KAS Rules, 2018, to restructure the cadre and streamline appointments and promotions, officials said on Sunday. Keralam govt proposes amendments to KAS rules

Kerala Administrative Service was introduced by the Pinarayi Vijayan government in 2017 as a middle and senior-level administrative service in state departments and a feeder category for induction into the IAS cadre of the state.

Recruitment is conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission, and selected candidates undergo training for 18 months before taking up their assignments.

The General Administration Department, in a notice issued on November 18, invited suggestions and comments on the draft amendments from service organisations, government departments, employees and the public within seven days of its publication on the department's website.

The proposed amendments provide for the government to determine, from time to time, which posts are to be filled through the KAS in various departments, the notice said.

The prescribed cadre strength will also be notified periodically following a cadre review or otherwise.

The notice stated that appointments and promotions to the KAS cadre will be made periodically by the government in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules, 1958.

The draft also proposes that the duration of training for newly recruited probationers, including the existing 18-month training period, will be specified by the government through executive orders from time to time.

The scheme of competitive examinations for KAS appointments will also be determined by the government in consultation with the Kerala Public Service Commission, the notice said.

Departmental tests to be completed by KAS probationers will be prescribed by the government from time to time. Service conditions not specifically covered by the KAS Rules will be governed by the rules and regulations applicable to government servants of equivalent status.

The explanatory note accompanying the draft said the cadre framework needed to be restructured to ensure unhindered eligibility for induction into the Indian Administrative Service .

It proposed streamlining Schedule I under Rule 4 by restricting KAS-encadred posts to major field-level managerial positions that ensure direct exposure to sub-divisional administrative and revenue fields.

To address issues arising from the existing system of fixed, department-wise post allocation, the government has proposed replacing the schedules in the rules with a system in which departments and the KAS cadre strength would be prescribed periodically through executive orders.

The explanatory note also proposed excluding fixed pay-scale tables and grade pay provisions from the rules.

The pay and allowances of KAS officers would instead be regulated by the government from time to time, based on the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission or otherwise, while ensuring the existing time scales, the note said.

It further said the KAS was established by reserving posts in various departments that would otherwise have been filled through promotion from lower categories.

Stream 3 appointments were introduced to protect the promotional opportunities of existing employees affected by the absorption of these posts into the KAS.

However, candidates from services not envisaged under the original framework had also been selected through Stream 3.

The government has therefore proposed restricting such appointments to services directly affected by the transfer of posts to the KAS, the note said.

The notice said the amendments were necessary to rectify shortcomings in the existing rules.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.