Three people were dead and 33 others were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying villagers overturned near Neem Ghati on National Highway-44 in Sagar district on Sunday afternoon, police said. The deceased were identified as Raksha Prajapati, Premrani Yadav, and Rakesh Yadav. (File Photo/ Representational) more

Deori sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Munawwar Khan said the victims were residents of Garhaula Gosai village in Bandri tehsil and were returning from Barman. The deceased were identified as Raksha Prajapati, Premrani Yadav, and Rakesh Yadav.

“The vehicle was carrying 36 villagers who were returning to their village after taking a ritual bath in the Narmada River at Barman. The tractor-trolley went out of control before overturning on the highway. Several passengers were trapped beneath the vehicle, while others were thrown onto the road. Many sustained fractures and serious facial injuries. Local residents and authorities launched rescue efforts. The injured were provided first aid and later referred to Bundelkhand Medical College for treatment,” said the SDM.

Naveen Kumar, a witness said he came across the overturned tractor-trolley while travelling on the Sagar road. “I found several passengers bleeding from head and limb injuries, while three people had already succumbed at the spot. The trolley was overloaded, and how it was allowed to cross the toll plaza,” he added.