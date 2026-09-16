Buying a property this Ganesh Chaturthi? Why payment plans are replacing traditional freebies

This Ganesh Chaturthi, real estate developers are shifting their festive pitch towards tailored payment schemes designed to make home purchases more affordable. Festive offers are evolving from freebies to more structured solutions that can ease buyers’ cash-flow pressures. Construction-linked, deferred, and staggered payment plans are becoming increasingly common, particularly for higher-priced homes, allowing buyers to spread out payments rather than make large upfront commitments. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Rather than one-off freebies, real estate developers are using payment flexibility to drive conversions. Common offers include low upfront bookings of around 10% and no EMI until possession among others. (Pexels)

That does not mean the traditional festive freebies have disappeared. Gold coins, stamp-duty absorption, and other incentives continue to be selectively featured. But for many buyers, when they pay may now matter more than what they get for free, say real estate experts.

They point out that for homebuyers, festive offers can be a useful starting point for negotiations, but they should not be a reason to rush into a purchase. The focus should remain on the overall cost of the home, payment terms and whether the offer genuinely improves affordability.

Amit Jain, chairman and managing director, Arkade Developers, told Hindustan Times Real Estate that today’s buyers have become more discerning and are looking beyond short-term incentives. “They are considering factors such as location, property quality, amenities and long-term value. At Arkade, for our eastern projects, our festive offer includes up to 50 grams of gold for eligible homebuyers, bringing a traditional festive reward into the homebuying journey."

“Flexible payment plans and milestone-linked plans are making the purchase journey more comfortable and predictable. Traditional festive incentives have not disappeared completely, but their role is evolving. At Arkade, we believe the strongest proposition combines customer-centric payment flexibility and an auspicious offering with the purchase, but, above all, a superior-quality home in a strategic location, backed by the assurance of timely execution.”

Financial schemes are the flavour of the festive season Festive offers have evolved from superficial novelties to structured, balance-sheet-friendly solutions that directly improve home affordability. Flexible milestone-based plans like 10:90, 20:80, or construction-linked flexi-schedules designed to reduce upfront capital requirements are the flavour this season.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Should homebuyers opt for payment plans over property freebies this festive season?

Rather than one-off giveaways, a number of developers are structuring deals around payment flexibility. Common formats include low upfront booking amounts, often around 10%, with no EMI liability until possession or receipt of the OC, and subvention schemes in which the developer absorbs pre-EMI interest during construction. “Some projects continue to bundle in stamp duty and registration waivers, while a smaller number are still offering token freebies such as gold vouchers to sweeten bookings during the festive window,” said Rajkumar Singh, senior executive director, Residential Sales (West), ANAROCK Group.

According to Kamlesh Thakur, president, NAREDCO Maharashtra, this Ganesh Chaturthi, developers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are focusing on driving conversion through high-utility financial incentives rather than cosmetic freebies.

The offerings include:

Tailored payment schemes: Flexible milestone-based plans like 10:90, 20:80, or construction-linked flexi-schedules designed to reduce upfront capital requirements.

Financial subvention and price protection: No-EMI-till-possession options, absorption or sharing of stamp duty/registration fees, and limited-period price lock-ins to hedge against potential price adjustments.

Value-added upgrades: Fully fitted modular kitchens, air conditioning units, customised home automation packages, or club-membership waivers, giving immediate monetary value to end-users.

Inventory clearance spot discounts: Target festive pricing and spot-booking discounts on select ready-to-move-in or near-completion inventory. “There is a clear paradigm shift toward financial agility and transparency. While gold coins or foreign trips were popular in the past, today’s homebuyers in Mumbai, particularly working professionals and nuclear families, are highly value-conscious and realistic about cash flows,” he said.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate market reports 12,503 property registrations in August 2026, up 11% YoY

Schemes such as buy now-pay later, flexi-payment options, and subvention models directly reduce the dual burden of paying rent while servicing a home loan during construction. Homebuyers prioritise lower initial down payments and deferred financial pressure over non-essential gifts, he said, adding stamp duty absorption has also been integrated directly into the core pricing strategy of many projects as a direct financial incentive rather than a promotional ‘gimmick’.

What should buyers keep in mind before investing during the festive season? While the festive season offers attractive entry points, buyers must maintain financial discipline and conduct thorough due diligence

MahaRERA registration and progress: Verify the project’s MahaRERA registration number and cross-check its actual construction progress, escrow account details, and committed possession date on the MahaRERA portal, advises Thakur.

Evaluate the real value of payment plans: Understand the total cost of ownership. Ensure that flexible plans (like BNPL or 20:80) do not inflate the underlying per-square-foot baseline price compared to standard payment terms. Read the Agreement for Sale carefully to know when subsequent installments trigger.

Developer reputation: Rely on established, credible developers with a proven track record of timely delivery and financial discipline.

Focus on fundamentals: Do not buy solely for a festive discount. Prioritize project location, social infrastructure, connectivity (metro/road networks), layout efficiency, and long-term resale or rental potential.

Account for all ancillary costs: Budget for mandatory overheads such as maintenance deposits, property registration, GST (for under-construction properties), and interior costs beyond the base agreement value.

Rajkumar Singh points out that the Have Buy Now, Pay Later and flexible payment plans have not entirely replaced traditional freebies such as gold coins, free stamp duty and foreign trips, but the emphasis has changed.

“Construction-linked, deferred, and staggered payment terms are becoming more common, especially for higher-priced homes. Gold coins, stamp-duty absorption and the like have not disappeared and still appear selectively. Such freebies have not been entirely replaced. For many buyers, the timing of payment has become more important than a one-off gift,” he said.

“Festive offers should be viewed as an opening for negotiations, not a reason to rush a decision,” he points out.



Factors such as location, connectivity, builder track record, and construction progress are the real decision drivers for buyers. It is important to distinguish a real saving from a simple postponement of expenditure, to verify the RERA disclosures and sanctioned plans, and to understand the possession time frames. Buyers should not neglect to understand the total purchase price, including stamp duty, registration, parking and maintenance. A flexible plan can provide cash flow relief without necessarily reducing the total cost, he adds.